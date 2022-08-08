ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be shot, killed at 29

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rf9A6_0h8aE2OK00

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A Stockton-based rap artist was slayed in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said. Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue.

49ers, Deebo Samuel reach agreement on 3-year extension

Authorities said they performed live-saving measures on Victor until he was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act, though they will not be releasing any further information.

Thizzler On The Roof, a hip-hop and rap music video platform, said it was an honor to work with Victor, and they were heartbroken to say goodbye. They said he was a rising star in a statement on their website.

Thizzler said Victor’s work ethic and care he put into his craft is what took him far. The 29-year-old artist saw the most mainstream success with his song “I Love You,” with 19.6 million streams on Spotify and 19.6K videos using the sound on TikTok. He gained a cult following over the years with his “strong catalog” he leaves behind him, the music platform said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“This senseless act of violence has taken a man from his family and leaves a huge void in the West Coast music community,” Thizzler said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stockton rap artist Young Slo-Be shot dead at 29

STOCKTON -- A Stockton-based rap artist was slain in a shooting Friday morning in Manteca, police said.Officers found 29-year-old Manteca resident Disean Victor, also known by his musical name Young Slo-Be, suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue.Authorities said they performed live-saving measures on Victor until he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act, though they will not be releasing any further information.Thizzler On The Roof, a Bay Area hip-hop and rap music video...
FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manteca, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manteca, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Shooting#Music Streaming#Rapper#Violent Crime#Tiktok
KRON4 News

Missing person safely located, Oakland PD confirms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who went missing on Monday morning has been safely located, according to a tweet from the Oakland Police Department. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Linda ZeaZeas is no longer a Missing Person,” read the tweet. Linda ZeaZeas, 70, was considered at risk because she has Alzheimer’s. ZeaZeas […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
RICHMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

18-year-old hospitalized after Benicia stabbing

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Sunday night, the Benicia Police Department said. A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Officers responded to the 300 block of Allen Way at about 9:49 p.m. for the stabbing. The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a […]
BENICIA, CA
KMPH.com

Massive meth bust in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A minor traffic stop led to a big bust in Merced. The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers noticed a 2011 Honda Odyssey with an obstructed view, and pulled the car over. The trooper “noted several factors and tradecraft that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity,” the Merced-area CHP wrote on Facebook.
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in 1982 cold case stabbing of Palo Alto teen

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – Karen Stitt was last seen almost 40 years ago, in September 1982, walking toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. Last week, an arrest was finally made in her murder. Gary G. Ramirez, 75, was arrested at his Maui home August 2 after the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office obtained a search warrant, […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window

ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto woman robbed of jewelry, arrests made

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Two men were arrested Sunday following an incident where one of the men robbed a woman of her necklace and phone, according to Palo Alto Police. Walter Randall Stokes, 28, of Oakland and Melvin Caldwell King, 24, of Antioch were arrested. The woman was walking in the 300 block of […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy