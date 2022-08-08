ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres swept by Dodgers

 2 days ago

The Dodgers completed a sweep of the Padres in LA, beating the Friars 4-0 on Sunday. The Padres were only able to muster two hits, as Tyler Anderson fired 7 shutout innings. Yu Darvish pitched well enough to win, allowing just 2 earned runs over 6 innings, but the Padres offense struggled like they did throughout the series. Luis Garcia surrendered 2 runs in the 7th inning as well extending LA's lead to 4 runs, which was more than enough. The first litmus test of the new-look Padres did not go their way. The Padres return home on Monday and will look to rebound against the Giants.

Bob Melvin discussed what needs to happen to get the team's offense going and what he learned about the Padres after being swept by the Dodgers:

Juan Soto discusses what it will take to get to the Dodgers' level and what it means to pass Ted Williams for the most walks ever at his age:

