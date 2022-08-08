ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

Statewide Candidates Flock to New Bedford Feast

New Bedford's first Feast of the Blessed Sacrament celebration since 2019 was likely met with record-setting attendance this past weekend, not just by patrons but by statewide candidates for office as well. In a rare statewide election year with four open seats for Constitutional office – Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
POLITICS
rimonthly.com

The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza

Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Solstice to Offer Community Solar to New Bedford Residents

Drive around any neighborhood in New Bedford and you can’t help but notice roofs lined with solar panels. That’s because solar panels are a win-win for everyone involved. They bring down energy costs for homeowners and provide renewable, sustainable energy for the planet. But whole swaths of people...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

When New Bedford Politicians Pinned Their Supporters

Back in the day, if you intended to vote for Eisenhower for president, you might have worn an "I Like Ike" campaign button. Perhaps you wanted to "Make America Great Again," so you wore a Trump button in 2020, or before that, a Reagan-Bush button. Campaign buttons or pins were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Attleboro urges community to hold themselves, neighbors accountable amidst water ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — As temperatures remain high, Attleboro is keeping its water use to a minimum. “We had to ban all outdoor, non-essential water use,” said Attleboro superintendent of water, Kourtney Allen. “More important than your lawn or your flower garden is fire protection, drinking, sanitary water use. Those are the biggest things that we’re here for.”
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fed climate bill could fuel greening of Massachusetts economy

AUG. 8, 2022…..Elected officials and environmental activists are still waiting to see what Gov. Charlie Baker will do with a reshaped clean energy bill on his desk, and they hope major legislation that cleared the U.S. Senate on Sunday will give the governor a bit of extra motivation. A...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students

In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Massachusetts Nurses Association submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) CANTON – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents more than 25,000 registered nurses and health professionals, including hundreds of school nurses throughout the Commonwealth, applauds the decision by Governor Charlie Baker to veto House Bill 5052, An Act Providing for Diabetic Management in Schools,” which would have allowed unlicensed school personnel to administer insulin and glucose monitoring tests for children with Type 1 Diabetes who are unable to self-administer these treatments.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

