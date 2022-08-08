ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

abc57.com

Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services

BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

City officials announce safety and accessibility initiatives for back-to-school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- School zone safety and open Wi-Fi are the latest initiatives that the City of South Bend is tackling before schools are back in session. Installing new, flashing school zone beacons has been a project in the works for nearly five years, but is now near completion just in time for students that are heading back to school.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

BMV holding a hearing on closing the Nappanee branch

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The Indiana BMV is holding a public hearing on closing the Nappanee branch. If the Nappanee branch closes, the closest branch would be the Goshen branch which is more than twenty minutes away. The hearing will be on Market Street on Tuesday, August 23 at 6 p.m.
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart resident giving free back-to-school K-12 haircuts

ELKHART, Ind. -- One Elkhart resident is using his talents and generosity to give back to the community he grew up in. Elkhart is known as the RV capital of the world with about thirty-two thousand Elkhart residents working in the industry, according to the RV Industry Association. Thor Industries, one of the largest RV employers, announced the closure of two of its Keystone RV factories last month.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Resource Center to host Neighborhood IGNITE open house on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Michiana residents can learn more about the Neighborhood IGNITE (Innovation Grants for Neighborhood Inspiration, Transformation and Enhancement) grant program during an open house information session on Tuesday. The open house is located at the South Bend Technology Resource Center, and begins at 7 p.m. The goal...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Liberty Drive closed for repair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The railroad crossing on Liberty Drive Is closed for repair. Liberty Drive is shut down between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street. Detour Signs are posted directing you to use Main Street for the time being until it reopens on August 19.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Funeral arrangements for Zachery Potts released

THREE OAKS, Mich. -- Zachery Richard Potts, 27, of Mishawaka passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash that killed three others, including US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Arrangements have been made with Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan. Visitation for Zachery will be held at 11 a.m. on...
THREE OAKS, MI
abc57.com

Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
NAPPANEE, IN
abc57.com

Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two unresponsive people pulled from South Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Two people were pulled from the water by bystanders at South Haven's South Beach around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. SHAES and South Haven Police were dispatched to the beach for two possible drownings. The two unresponsive people were pulled...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
abc57.com

Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
SOUTH BEND, IN

