Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
abc57.com
City officials announce safety and accessibility initiatives for back-to-school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- School zone safety and open Wi-Fi are the latest initiatives that the City of South Bend is tackling before schools are back in session. Installing new, flashing school zone beacons has been a project in the works for nearly five years, but is now near completion just in time for students that are heading back to school.
abc57.com
South Bend officials concerned over bill to establish mental health crisis response unit in fire department
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – City officials shared their concerns with a recently filed bill proposal—Bill 22-36—that aimed to establish a mental health crisis response unit within the fire department, after the death of Dante Kittrell on July 29. The bill criticized how the South Bend Police Department...
abc57.com
BMV holding a hearing on closing the Nappanee branch
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The Indiana BMV is holding a public hearing on closing the Nappanee branch. If the Nappanee branch closes, the closest branch would be the Goshen branch which is more than twenty minutes away. The hearing will be on Market Street on Tuesday, August 23 at 6 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police called to help funeral plans for Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. – A lot of behind-the-scenes funeral planning is underway for the late Congresswoman, Jackie Walorski, and the Critical Incident Memorial Team with the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police was called to help. “What our team does it if we’re requested by a police department, we will...
abc57.com
State Road 10 in Starke County is closed for construction.
KNOX, Ind. -- State Road 10 in Starke County is closed for construction. The road is shut down between U-S 35 and State Road 23. Stare Road 10 is expected to reopen on Friday.
abc57.com
Elkhart resident giving free back-to-school K-12 haircuts
ELKHART, Ind. -- One Elkhart resident is using his talents and generosity to give back to the community he grew up in. Elkhart is known as the RV capital of the world with about thirty-two thousand Elkhart residents working in the industry, according to the RV Industry Association. Thor Industries, one of the largest RV employers, announced the closure of two of its Keystone RV factories last month.
abc57.com
South Bend leaders discuss unsigned proposal to implement mental health crisis response team
NOW: South Bend leaders discuss unsigned proposal to implement mental health crisis response team. South Bend city officials held a press conference Monday afternoon after a non-signed resolution released to the media requests the council create a mental health crisis response team within the South Bend Fire Department. South Bend...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc57.com
Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A pool of West Nile Virus-positive mosquitoes has been found in northeastern Mishawaka, the St. Joseph County Department of Health announced. There are no identified human cases of the virus in the county. St. Joseph County is one of nine counties in the state where...
abc57.com
Resolution to address police shooting of Dante Kittrell gets tabled indefinitely
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—A resolution aiming to address the recent police shooting of Dante Kittrell was ultimately tabled indefinitely in South Bend Common Council committee meetings Monday evening. “The whole idea was to get something out there as a plan,” said Henry Davis Jr., Second District Councilman. “A plan can...
abc57.com
Resource Center to host Neighborhood IGNITE open house on Tuesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Michiana residents can learn more about the Neighborhood IGNITE (Innovation Grants for Neighborhood Inspiration, Transformation and Enhancement) grant program during an open house information session on Tuesday. The open house is located at the South Bend Technology Resource Center, and begins at 7 p.m. The goal...
abc57.com
Liberty Drive closed for repair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The railroad crossing on Liberty Drive Is closed for repair. Liberty Drive is shut down between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street. Detour Signs are posted directing you to use Main Street for the time being until it reopens on August 19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
abc57.com
South Bend residence in danger of structural collapse after fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department puts out a house on fire off of State Road 23. At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire near SR 23 highway. Multiple crews worked to contain the blaze which reportedly spread to...
abc57.com
Funeral arrangements for Zachery Potts released
THREE OAKS, Mich. -- Zachery Richard Potts, 27, of Mishawaka passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash that killed three others, including US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Arrangements have been made with Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan. Visitation for Zachery will be held at 11 a.m. on...
abc57.com
Friday Fest hits Downtown Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Downtown Nappanee is hosting Friday Fest for families to come out and have fun. The Festival will have live music, food and beverages, bike and car shows and more. A fourth annual food truck competition will also take place and needs guests to vote on their favorite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department releases statement on officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department released a statement about the officer-involved shooting of Dante Kittrell on July 29. The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading the investigation. The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave during the investigation. Read the full statement below:
abc57.com
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
abc57.com
Two unresponsive people pulled from South Beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- Two people were pulled from the water by bystanders at South Haven's South Beach around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. SHAES and South Haven Police were dispatched to the beach for two possible drownings. The two unresponsive people were pulled...
abc57.com
Barenaked Ladies to headline Morris 100 Fest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Barenaked Ladies will headline the Morris 100 Fest on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will close out the Morris 100 Fest and the South Bend's Best. Week Ever. event, which runs from September 24 to October 1. Tickets for the concert are on sale...
Comments / 0