Breathitt County, KY

WKYT 27

Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
LEXINGTON, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
Jackson, KY
Government
City
Jackson, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Breathitt County, KY
Government
spectrumnews1.com

Eastern Kentucky string instrument school salvages what's left after flooding

HINDMAN, Ky. — Thirteen days ago, the lives of those in eastern Kentucky were changed by catastrophic flooding. Families and communities are recovering from devastating flooding. Thirteen days ago, catastrophic flooding rocked eastern Kentucky. Jeremy Haney carves and builds instruments. The floods destroyed their guitar building school. Now, with...
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on EKY flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flood recovery and relief efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, nearly two weeks after people woke up to the devastation. Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update Monday on the response to the flooding:. Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll is still at 37. However, he says...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Eastern Kentucky
WCPO

Eastern Kentucky teen dies days after helping flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Perry County is grieving the loss of a high school student, who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister, is hoping the organ donor recipient is worthy because she says, they'll be getting a heart made of gold.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
foxlexington.com

UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County family shares story of escaping flood

CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

