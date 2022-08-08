Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
WATCH | Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims
WATCH | ‘We can’t give up:’ Breathitt Co. family desperately hoping loved one is still alive. A Breathitt County family said they are clinging to hope and positive thoughts that their loved one is somewhere safe nearly two weeks after the deadly floods. WATCH | Man accused...
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
WKYT 27
Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky string instrument school salvages what's left after flooding
HINDMAN, Ky. — Thirteen days ago, the lives of those in eastern Kentucky were changed by catastrophic flooding. Families and communities are recovering from devastating flooding. Thirteen days ago, catastrophic flooding rocked eastern Kentucky. Jeremy Haney carves and builds instruments. The floods destroyed their guitar building school. Now, with...
wymt.com
Kentucky leaders visit EKY to tour flood damage, share updates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky leaders were in the region Tuesday to tour areas affected by flooding and visit relief centers. Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell were both in the region touring relief centers and affected areas. During his stop in Hazard, Senator Paul was joined by...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
KFVS12
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on EKY flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flood recovery and relief efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, nearly two weeks after people woke up to the devastation. Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update Monday on the response to the flooding:. Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll is still at 37. However, he says...
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
WCPO
Eastern Kentucky teen dies days after helping flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Perry County is grieving the loss of a high school student, who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister, is hoping the organ donor recipient is worthy because she says, they'll be getting a heart made of gold.
wchstv.com
Three people injured in explosion in Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Three people were injured Monday morning in an explosion in Pike County, Kentucky. An explosion at a home located in the 500 block of Lickfork Road in Dorton was reported about 9:30 a.m., said Nee Jackson with Pike County Emergency Management. Two of those...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
foxlexington.com
UK grad student gives back to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – More than a week after floods devastated eastern Kentucky, many people, including a University of Kentucky grad student, are joining in on relief efforts. Kassidy Stumbo, a Floyd County native, and UK law student is taking car loads full of essentials to eastern Kentucky,...
tmj4.com
Flood destroys couple’s first home before they could move in, ineligible for FEMA assistance
When Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home on July 22, it felt like a miracle. Six days later, before they could even move in, that miracle was under several feet of flood water. The couple had saved and saved to afford their first home, and the...
wymt.com
Perry County family shares story of escaping flood
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
wymt.com
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
q95fm.net
The Old JCPenny’s in Hazard, Kentucky Transformed into Huge Donation Center for Flood Relief
Several members of the community have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims to establish a more long-term drop-off and pickup site for flood relief donations. In as little as 24 hours, the old J.C. Penney’s building was turned into...
In the epicenter of Kentucky flooding, communities wonder when help is coming
Runnels Branch is a long, winding holler that travels deep into a mountain from the Carr Fork Lake area in Knott County, Kentucky. Usually, the creek is a gentle presence by Sally Smith’s little white house, a source of comfort. But last week, it became something else, something vengeful. It became a flood.
