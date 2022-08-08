Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: three, twenty-three; White Balls: two, four) (twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. 01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. (one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000. People are also...
Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska
Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered and how much Nebraska has grown.
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette won his Democratic primary on Tuesday, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. August 4, 2022. Editorial: Signs all around of a coming climate storm. Awildfire south of Gering burns up more than 15,000 acres. The Platte River goes dry near Columbus. Temperatures soar into the triple digits with daily highs expected to remain at or near 90 degrees for at least the next week.
Smith Falls walkway to close for upgrades at end of September
Access to certain areas of state parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed in the fall and winter to make way for improvement, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release. Each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to...
'Emotional journey': Crete teacher travels to Wyoming to learn about dark corner of American history
Family road trips from Lincoln to the sleepy Wyoming towns of Ten Sleep and Worland were fixtures of Nikki Menard's summers growing up. Her adoptive parents hailed from the two towns in the Bighorn Basin, a sprawling arid plateau flanked by mountains and cut by rivers. But despite how familiar...
Dolly Parton celebrates book program in Ohio
Country music superstar Dolly Parton visited Ohio to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program. Children from birth to five years old receive one free book per month through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. At the end of June, the program had donated 184,615,046 books. Parton launched the program in 1995, and Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine helped launch the library in Ohio in 2019. Today, it operates in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland. Following a conversation with DeWine, Parton revealed a new movie she is working on with NBC and held a short performance to close. The event was held in the Archie Griffin Ballroom at the Ohio Union on Ohio State University's campus in Columbus as part of the 2022 Inaugural First Lady's Luncheon.
'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species
The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
Work starts on I-80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg
Work started today on Interstate 80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Watts Electric Co., of Waverly is the prime contractor. Work includes installing overhead electronic message signs. Anticipated completion is fall 2022. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to...
Lincoln inmate charged with child enticement for Snapchatting teen, police say
A 37-year-old inmate at Lincoln's community corrections facility was charged in Lancaster County court this week after he sent sexually explicit messages to a 12-year-old girl while on work release, police said in court records. Joseph Hochstein was placed at the low-level custody facility in December while serving time for...
Sudden illnesses at York County Fairgrounds prompt investigation
YORK — Three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department, on the report that individuals at the 4-H food stand may have been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash.
Group turns in petitions to allow Lincoln to vote on fairness ordinance
A group determined to get the so-called fairness ordinance — the broad update to city code including protections for sexual orientation and gender identity — on the November ballot turned in more than 11,000 signatures Monday morning. That’s nearly 20% more than the 8,846 they needed, though signatures...
