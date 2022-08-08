ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Abbott accused of ‘brutality,’ ‘human trafficking’ by columnist for busing illegal immigrants to NYC

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
Comments / 40

Brenton Perkins
2d ago

He is only sending them to the sactuary states that have open arms, and welcoming hearts. I think he's a very considerate man to do that for them.

Reply(1)
57
GO DAWGS
2d ago

Send them to all the sanctuary Cities. Remember now they said all these illegal infested rats were welcome into these garbage cities, so keep bussing them.

Reply
33
Phillip
1d ago

I think this reporter needs to keep there opinions to them selves and stick to the facts and the facts are no one wants these illegal immigrants in there towns or states they will accept them only if they followed the law to get in to the United States . so yes I agree with Abbott by him sending them to the ones who caused this mess and instability in our boarder's and there towns.

Reply
19
The Independent

Uvalde teacher says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s private meetings with victim families were ‘all for show’

A teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the site of a mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead — was left skeptical after Governor Greg Abbott paid the community a visit. Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Uvalde, told CNN that he thought the Republican governor's visit on Monday was "all for show," expressing doubt that any concrete action would be taken to prevent future mass shootings. “I felt like it was just a political thing, I don’t think they cared,” Mr Reyes said. “I think it was just it’s all for show. …...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Fox News

