HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education received an update Monday on the process of improving school safety with the help of a new board member. "We have a new board member, Gerard Spencer,” Board President Chris Gillette said. “He's on the police force in town and his concern is safety; so, he met with the other PRO officers just to make our schools a little safer."

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO