Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
2022 East Liverpool Potters
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Oct. 7: Canton Cent. Cath. Head Coach: Don Phillips, 1st season at East Liverpool. Coaching history: 3 assistant coaching stints at Geneva College. More than 30 years at Western Pennsylvania High Schools (162-149-3 career record). Stadium Information. Name:...
WTOV 9
2022 Toronto Red Knights
TORONTO, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Toronto (2018-present); Newton Falls (2015-17); Edgewood (2013-14); Middlesex (2011-12) Family Information: Wife: Kendra; Daughters: Lexi and Lyla. Hobbies: Spending time with family. Greatest Moment as a Head Coach: defeating Crestwood in OT in 2019. If I wasn’t...
WTOV 9
Brooke County 4-H Camp is back
After 2 years, Brooke County 4-H Camp is back, and they say this year it’s better than ever. Head, Heart, Hands, And Health make up the 4-H's. And those are the focuses of the 2-week camp. "It’s really awesome to see all these kids come together, learn new things,...
WTOV 9
Debbie Green 5k comes to an end
Wheeling, W.Va. — After 25 years and over a million dollars raised for childhood cancer, the Debbie Green 5k has ran its last race. It's always a great race, I've done it before," said Katie Schwertfeger. "It's always a good time, so i'm glad to be here for the last one."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
WLU, Wheeling University team up to provide graduate school chance
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University and Wheeling University got together on Tuesday to offer a pathway for WLU students to earn their Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. The agreement will guarantee two students the opportunity to be accepted into Wheeling U.’s DPT program. It is open...
WTOV 9
Pulaski next up on city of Wheeling's park renovation list
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The playground in South Wheeling on 47th and Jacob streets hasn’t seen an upgrade in years. But now that could all change. Renovating the city's parks was a big part of Mayor Glenn Elliott's during his initial run. Through a second term, he hasn't budged off their importance.
WTOV 9
Bid announcement heightens excitement for Wheeling streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long awaited streetscape project. "It has been at least four or five years in the making,” State Senator Ryan Weld said. “It’s an over $30 million project that is...
WTOV 9
Josh Merriman Foundation golf outing promoting mental health awareness
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Josh Merriman Foundation is returning to Steubenville Country Club for another year of fundraising. "This year we have 50 teams,” Robert Merriman said. “We have a waiting list of many teams, at least 16 or 17 teams on a waiting list." Josh Merriman...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOV 9
Discussions on how to use Steubenville's ARP funds in home stretch
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The discussion at Steubenville Council's finance committee meeting focused on spending over $11 million the city has left in American Rescue Plan money on a few areas - water, sewer, streets and parks and recreation. "Before we leave here, we need some kind of direction on...
WTOV 9
Youngster honored by Weirton Council for spearheading man's rescue
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A 14-year-old boy was thanked and honored at Monday’s Weirton City Council meeting for actions he took earlier this summer. Around 12:30 a.m. on June 20, the Weirton Fire Department received a call about a man yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive, where they were warned about numerous waterfalls.
WTOV 9
Follansbee Chamber of Commerce unveils kiosk at Fort Steuben Mall
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon Monday on its new concept - a kiosk at the Fort Steuben Mall. Officials are looking forward to highlighting businesses, improving the Chamber experience and, hopefully, improving the local community economy. “This was just a way I could...
WTOV 9
Hancock County Board of Education exploring avenues to improve school safety
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Board of Education received an update Monday on the process of improving school safety with the help of a new board member. "We have a new board member, Gerard Spencer,” Board President Chris Gillette said. “He's on the police force in town and his concern is safety; so, he met with the other PRO officers just to make our schools a little safer."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Gov. Justice announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
WHEELING, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31.9 million. The project will add ADA-compliant curb cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, between 10th Street and 16th Street downtown. The project will also add decorative traffic signals, plants, and trees.
WTOV 9
Man wanted for South Carolina murder arrested in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — A man wanted for murder in South Carolina was arrested in Wheeling on Tuesday evening. Wheeling Police arrested Leonard Finch shortly before 8 p.m. Finch is accused of shooting a man in the head and killing him on July 24 in Cherokee County, South Carolina. He then left the state.
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Brooke County continue commitment to ambulance service
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke county commissioners met on Tuesday -- and one of their main topics was consolidating and updating levies on the ballot. The plan is to narrow them down to three and place an emphasis on the county’s ambulance service. “We’re running (the levies) now...
WTOV 9
WLU's new dining partner brings new menu -- and a new look
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Liberty University’s new dining partners are bringing a new menu – and a new look. The school has partnered with Aladdin's Campus Dining, also seen locally at Wheeling University and The Linsly School. And with a freshman move-in day rapidly approaching, renovations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
Wheeling woman arrested after damaging ride through Star Lake parking lot
A Wheeling woman has been arrested after allegedly damaging multiple cars following a concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake. Police say Manasha Bradley damaged multiple cars and narrowly missed hitting police officers, workers, and medics. According to the complaint, Bradley weaved through the parking lot, running down cones and...
WTOV 9
EORH enhances substance abuse, addiction care efforts
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — East Ohio Regional Hospital is again expanding its range of care by enhancing a program that they feel is important for the community. “Obviously, substance abuse is a huge rampant in this area, so we decided that probably that should be where we go,” hospital COO Bernie Albertini said.
WTOV 9
Rayland man facing charges stemming from party at his property
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Rayland man is facing multiple charges following a house party held by his son at his property. Travis Turkal, 42, is facing charges of using a weapon while intoxicated, and child endangerment. Authorities said Turkal was drinking with his son’s friends - about 200,...
Comments / 0