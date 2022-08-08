Read full article on original website
Mitch White
Mitch White, 77, of Liberty died Sunday, Aug. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
Jonathan J. Farrell Stoor
Jonathan J Farrell Stoor - age 18 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Thursday morning, August 4th, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with expenses. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Ginnie Toone
Ginnie Toone, 90, of Carrollton died Saturday, Aug. 6. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
Richard E. Haygood
Lexington resident, Richard E. Haygood, 53, died Friday August 5, 2022. Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13 at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation is one day prior, from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. memorials suggested to Riverbend Heights Health and Rehab Activities Fund.
Shirley Ann Kinnard
Shirley Ann Kinnard, 85, of Richmond, died on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Liberty Hospital. Shirley was born on September 26, 1936, in Kirksville, the daughter of Clyde Vernon and Opal Loraine (Aggans) Allen. She was united in marriage to George Lee Kinnard of Kansas City on September 30, 1955; he preceded her in death on August 29, 2009.
Building burns at Ricketts Farm Service
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- An equipment building at Ricketts Farm Service in Salisbury was gutted by flames early Sunday morning. A post from Ricketts says the east building and it's contents are a total loss. Volunteer Fire Departments from Keytesville and Bynumville responded as mutual aid to Salisbury to suppress the shed fire and protect other building at the complex. Ricketts goes on to say; "there were no chemicals or fertilizer products involved in the fire."
Search underway for Sedalia couple regarding pursuit, child endangerment
PETTIS COUNTY – The Pettis County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating two suspects wanted regarding a pursuit Monday and endangering a child. According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Anders says Sedalia residents Stewart Kimbrell, 47, Crystal Summers, 41, and Summers' 9-year-old child fled from Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers into a field near Turkey Creek Road after a vehicle pursuit. A perimeter was established and multiple K9 units were deployed, but the search was unsuccessful.
MDC and partners will host free Conservation Family Fun Day
Cameron, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free Conservation Family Fun Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N Walnut St. The YMCA and University of Missouri Extension are co-hosts for an event designed to connect people with nature and the outdoors.
Spelunkers rescue missing dog found in cave
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – A spelunking group accidentally finds and rescues a dog missing since June. The group stumbled across the dog in the Moore Cave system located in Perry County. The cave is considered Missouri’s second longest cave, stretching 22 miles. At the time and location of her discovery, the dog was said to be in poor condition. Rescuers were able to place the dog inside a duffle bag and maneuver her 500 feet towards the surface. Despite a running water system with fish and crustaceans, it is unknown how she survived the complete darkness of the cave.
Volunteer firefighters subdue Salisbury commercial fire
SALISBURY, Mo. – Volunteer fire departments early Sunday morning responded to a commercial building fire in Salisbury. Reports indicate the incident occurred at Ricketts Farm Service in the east equipment shed. Despite a total structural loss of the building, the fire was unable to spread into other buildings containing chemicals or fertilizer products.
Missouri State Fair to hold Senior Appreciation Day
SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair is deeming Wednesday, August 17th as Senior Appreciation Day. Adults and Seniors can enjoy $2 off gate admission with a special front page sticker on the August 17th edition of the Sedalia Democrat Newspaper as well as many activities geared towards seniors including: Free Bingo, line dancing, vendor exhibits/booths, senior dance contest, and many more.
Suspect in Saline County motorcycle pursuit to face formal charges
MARSHALL – An unidentified suspect allegedly involved in a pursuit against Marshall police and Saline County deputies is receiving treatment for injuries before formal charges are filed against him. Sheriff Cindi Mullins shared in an incident report that a motorcycle pursuit late Saturday night reportedly continued outside Marshall city...
Roundabout construction completed at MO Route 58 at Ward Rd.
CASS COUNTY – MoDOT has completed its construction of a roundabout along MO Route 58 at Ward Rd. as of Saturday, Aug. 6. Roundabouts are a great alternative to a signalized intersection when a high volume of traffic needs to get through an area with the least amount of inconvenience. While signalized intersections have 20 conflict points, or spots where vehicles could collide, roundabouts reduce that number to eight. Fewer conflict points, combined with slower speeds and calmer traffic, can translate into as much as 75 percent fewer crashes. Because roundabouts tend to have fewer severe crashes than signalized intersections, they have fewer crash-related injuries as well.
Pettis County deputy to recover after head injury
SEDALIA, MO - A trial in Pettis County was halted after one deputy working security lost consciousness Friday. According to Sheriff Brad Anders, the county prosecutor discerned something was amiss when he heard the unnamed deputy fall, just outside the courtroom, causing serious injury to his skull. Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer exited the courtroom, finding the man unconscious in pool of blood in the hallway. Sawyer reportedly placed pressure on the head wound until medical crews arrived. The Sheriff indicated in a statement the deputy will recover.
Roadway repairs scheduled for portion of northbound and southbound I-49 beginning on Aug. 11
CASS COUNTY – MoDOT plans to complete roadway repairs and resurfacing along both northbound and southbound Interstate 49 between 163rd Street to just south of MO Route 7 and 275th Street. This work will begin on Thursday, Aug. 11, until approximately Nov. 2022. Motorists can expect various lane and ramp closures in the area between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. most evenings. Motorists are advised to plan ahead as there could be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
Small town hero, Warrensburg Firefighter, helps with war efforts in Ukraine
WARRENSBURG, Mo.- On February 24th, 2022, the people of Ukraine's lives changed forever. The Russo- Ukrainian war has been going on since February 2014, after the Ukrainian revolution. But earlier this year, the ongoing conflict took a huge step forward, when Russian forces launched a full scale military attack against Ukraine. Since then, the citizens of Ukraine have had to flee their homes, depart from their lives, and leave everything behind. But even during this dire time, we as a society, continue to reveal the hope in the world...and more locally than we may realize.
Route 36 bridge over I-35 down to one lane
CAMERON – The Route 36 Bridge over I-35 in Cameron will be down to one lane until further notice. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a dump truck struck the bridge on Tuesday. Upon initial inspection the eastbound right-hand lane has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction is in place. Inspectors are continuing to evaluate the extent of the damage.
Brunswick woman accused of firing firearm into building
BRUNSWICK, Mo. – A Brunswick woman is accused of firing a firearm at a building Saturday night. Court records indicate 46-year-old Karamico Roll was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon by discharging into a home, vehicle, or other transportation. Witnesses allegedly told Chariton County deputies Roll made threats before firing a weapon from the porch of her home. A subject reportedly returned fire after Roll discharged her firearm.
Ray County Commission meets Tuesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, August 9. New business on the agenda indicates a closed session. Michael Myers with MJM Development will meet with the commission to discuss taking down Morton Bridge. The meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s...
Traffic Alert: Roadway resurfacing scheduled for MO Route 58 beginning Aug. 13
CASS COUNTY – MoDOT will be completing roadway resurfacing work along both directions of MO Route 58 between Prairie Lane Rd. and MO Route 291 on both Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14. There will be various 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, Aug. 13 and run until late Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, work will begin at approximately 6 a.m. and conclude late Sunday evening. All work is weather permitting.
