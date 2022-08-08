ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

fortscott.biz

Letter to the Editor: Deb McCoy

There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.”. We have the privilege to vote for those who run for the public service of representing us to do the right thing. It is important that we do not become complacent. I would encourage each and every one of you to watch the (Fort Scott City) commissioner meetings on YouTube and pay attention to what is going on in these meetings. The meetings can be viewed live or at a later date on youtube.com. Simply type, fort Scott city commission meeting, into the search bar. Become involved!
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

News from USD 234

Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from July 11, 2022, Board...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Chamber of Commerce Blue Health Insurance Offering Until August 18

The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) earlier this year. This partnership stitches together 53 local Chambers of Commerce across Kansas to offer an Association Health Plan entitled Chamber Blue of Kansas.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Four States Home Page

Cherokee Co. audit found errors in voter count program

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County released a statement on Monday about the unofficial election results of the August 2nd Kansas Primary Election. The Cherokee County Clerk’s office conducted a post audit of election ballots cast and discovered the thumb drives improperly switched votes cast for incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Myra Frazier and attributed […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

New FSHS Educators: Mike Durnell and Christi Smith

This is part of a series featuring the 26 new Fort Scott educators. USD 234 students first day is August 18. Mike Durnell, 54, is a new math teacher at Fort Scott High School. His hometown is Moundville, MO. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in education from College of the...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Marvin Taylor

Marvin Lee Taylor, 81, of Fort Scott, Kansas, passed away at his home Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born August 3, 1941, in Fort Scott, the son of Joseph Marvin and Geneva Francis (Hall) Marvin. He married Dorothy Nell Bloesser on November 26, 1966, in Redfield, Kansas, and she survives of the home.
FORT SCOTT, KS
kansascitymag.com

The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?

It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Betty Barnes

Betty Jean Barnes, 90, of Fort Scott, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Fort Scott Medicalodge. She was born January 6, 1932, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Grover B. and Florence (Lounsbury) Barnes. She was the last of her immediate family. Betty graduated from Fort...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Elizabeth Hall

Elizabeth Ann Hall, age 58, loving mother of two children, Amanda Knorr and Willis Hall and granddaughter Jessica Knorr, passed away in the early hours Friday, August 5, 2022, due to kidney failure, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. She was born on May 20, 1964, in Fort Scott, KS,...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Minutes of the FS City Commission for July 19

The regular meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held July 19th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. ROLL CALL:. Commissioners J. Jones, T. Van Hoecke, S. Walker, and M. Wells were present with Mayor...
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
JOPLIN, MO
KSNT News

U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
TOPEKA, KS
kggfradio.com

Man On Bicycle Arrested For Second Time In A Year For Drugs

The Chanute Police Officers stopped a bicycle in the 1200 block of S. Highland Ave. yesterday. After an investigation, officers arrested 25-year-old Donavon Knoffloch, of Chanute for alleged improper bicycle lamps, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. This was not the first time Officers had encountered Knoffloch on his bike.
CHANUTE, KS

