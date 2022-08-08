Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Deb McCoy
There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.”. We have the privilege to vote for those who run for the public service of representing us to do the right thing. It is important that we do not become complacent. I would encourage each and every one of you to watch the (Fort Scott City) commissioner meetings on YouTube and pay attention to what is going on in these meetings. The meetings can be viewed live or at a later date on youtube.com. Simply type, fort Scott city commission meeting, into the search bar. Become involved!
News from USD 234
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from July 11, 2022, Board...
Chamber of Commerce Blue Health Insurance Offering Until August 18
The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) earlier this year. This partnership stitches together 53 local Chambers of Commerce across Kansas to offer an Association Health Plan entitled Chamber Blue of Kansas.
Cherokee Co. audit found errors in voter count program
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County released a statement on Monday about the unofficial election results of the August 2nd Kansas Primary Election. The Cherokee County Clerk’s office conducted a post audit of election ballots cast and discovered the thumb drives improperly switched votes cast for incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Myra Frazier and attributed […]
City of Joplin announces new Manager for Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin today announced its new Airport Manager for Joplin Regional Airport, Bart Starkey. Officials say the position opened up after long-time manager Steve Stockam retired in April of this year. Starkey has broad management experience from 21 years with the Federal Bureau of...
New FSHS Educators: Mike Durnell and Christi Smith
This is part of a series featuring the 26 new Fort Scott educators. USD 234 students first day is August 18. Mike Durnell, 54, is a new math teacher at Fort Scott High School. His hometown is Moundville, MO. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in education from College of the...
MoDOT announces Exit 18 Ramp closure for August 15
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT announced this week its plans to close Westbound I-44-to-Northbound I-49 Ramp (Exit 18) starting August 15th. Officials say the project will help widen and extend the ramp to better improve traffic and safety. MoDOT says residents should use alternate routes for up to 30...
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas
GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
Obituary of Marvin Taylor
Marvin Lee Taylor, 81, of Fort Scott, Kansas, passed away at his home Friday, August 5, 2022. He was born August 3, 1941, in Fort Scott, the son of Joseph Marvin and Geneva Francis (Hall) Marvin. He married Dorothy Nell Bloesser on November 26, 1966, in Redfield, Kansas, and she survives of the home.
Chanute Schools beef up security for the upcoming school year
CHANUTE, Kan. – Chanute School District Administrators say they’re improving school safety with a new visitor policy and security equipment. Officials say some of the new equipment includes improved cameras and a buzz-in entrance system. Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said the school district is adapting to the times.
The King of Cass County’s bold vision for Harrisonville imploded. Can anyone revive it?
It’s 5 pm on a Monday night in downtown Harrisonville. Only one other car is parked in the square. The clock tower that sits atop City Hall strikes five times, and tiny American flags are planted six inches apart on the ground below, hanging limp in the humid air. An unseen motorcycle’s revving engine is the only noise puncturing the eerily quiet town square.
Obituary of Betty Barnes
Betty Jean Barnes, 90, of Fort Scott, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Fort Scott Medicalodge. She was born January 6, 1932, in Fort Scott, Kansas, the daughter of Grover B. and Florence (Lounsbury) Barnes. She was the last of her immediate family. Betty graduated from Fort...
Obituary of Elizabeth Hall
Elizabeth Ann Hall, age 58, loving mother of two children, Amanda Knorr and Willis Hall and granddaughter Jessica Knorr, passed away in the early hours Friday, August 5, 2022, due to kidney failure, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. She was born on May 20, 1964, in Fort Scott, KS,...
Minutes of the FS City Commission for July 19
The regular meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held July 19th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. ROLL CALL:. Commissioners J. Jones, T. Van Hoecke, S. Walker, and M. Wells were present with Mayor...
All wanted on Meth-Related Charges in Cherokee County, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases a list of eight individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
Dump truck crashes and burns off I-44 in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:15 a.m. Monday, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. Joplin Police Officer Dalton Farmer told KOAM’s Shannon Becker that the driver refused transport to a hospital. Farmer said the dump truck experienced a flat tire before veering through a guardrail, going down an embankment and crashing. The...
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Man On Bicycle Arrested For Second Time In A Year For Drugs
The Chanute Police Officers stopped a bicycle in the 1200 block of S. Highland Ave. yesterday. After an investigation, officers arrested 25-year-old Donavon Knoffloch, of Chanute for alleged improper bicycle lamps, possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. This was not the first time Officers had encountered Knoffloch on his bike.
Deputies searching for Grove man who tried to lure boys with candy
Authorities in southeast Kansas said they are searching for a man and convicted criminal who approached a group of boys in his underwear and gave them candy so he could come to their homes. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas posted on Facebook that Kirk William Owen, 65, of...
