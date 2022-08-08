ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Lifts Water Closure in IB, Warning in Coronado, but Other Advisories Remain

By Editor
 2 days ago
La Jolla Cove in 2015. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted water contact notices in the South Bay Sunday.

With the action, beachgoers again can head into the water in Imperial Beach and along Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado. The IB shoreline had been closed while the county had issued a warning regarding water quality along the Silver Strand.

Recent water quality samples taken at each site meet state health standards, leading to the re-opening, county officials said.

A closure remains in effect for the shoreline south of Seacoast Drive in IB to the border. An advisory, noting to beachgoers that bacteria levels may cause illness, stands for several areas including:

  • La Jolla Cove and the Children’s Pool in La Jolla
  • Campland and North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay
  • Shelter Island in San Diego Bay
  • Tidelands Park in Coronado

