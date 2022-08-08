ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Opinion: Saga of 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Epitomizes the GOP’s Repressive Agenda

By Molly Bowman-Styles
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sd9Df_0h8aCZ7O00
Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the America First Agenda Summit in Washington in July. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Republican politicians lined up recently to accuse President Joe Biden of parroting a story of a “fake” 10-year-old rape victim, who was compelled to travel across state lines to terminate her pregnancy.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost led the charge. In an appearance on Fox News, Yost disputed the story, claiming his discussions with prosecutors and local law enforcement officials about the case yielded “not a whisper anywhere.” Shortly after Yost’s remarks, Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, weighed in, tweeting: “Another lie. Anyone surprised?

After news broke of the arrest of a 27-year-old man in connection with the rape, Jordan deleted his tweet. But when confronted by a reporter seeking an explanation, the congressman from Ohio refused to take responsibility for falsely accusing Biden of peddling an untruthful, emotionally charged story for political advantage.

“I was responding to a headline,” Jordan told CNN’s Manu Raju, “… doubting Joe Biden, which is usually a smart thing to do.”

Even the Wall Street Journal — the GOP’s mainstream media mouthpiece — chimed in, calling the story a “fanciful tale,” in a published, and subsequently retracted, editorial. The newspaper’s original version singled out Biden as the story’s chief provocateur: “What we seem to have here is a presidential seal of approval on an unlikely story from a biased source that neatly fits the progressive narrative but can’t be confirmed.”

Attacking Biden’s credibility, after he spoke to the American people of a real-life example of the harrowing decisions facing women and girls in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to rob them of their reproductive autonomy, captures the depth of the Republicans’ contempt for the Democratic president and the values held by the majority of voters who elected him.

The GOP’s derisive drumbeat of disinformation about Biden exposes its hostility toward the man who defeated Republican Party standard bearer, Donald Trump, in a free, fair, and secure presidential election, while laying bare its ultimate purpose: the debasement of Biden as the Chief Executive of the United States, Commander in Chief of the United States Military, and the leader of the free world.

If their character assassination campaign rings a bell, it’s because the Grand Old Party launched a similar attack on another Democrat elected to the presidency, Barack Obama. Fueled by the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the GOP’s Tea Party cohort coalesced around a profound animosity toward the policy agenda championed by America’s first Black president and, by extension, President Obama himself.

Eighteen months after the Jan. 6 insurrection nearly preempted Biden’s inauguration, a grim reality is shaping the contours of the November mid-term elections: MAGA Republicans –- the Trump-era incarnation of the Tea Party movement — are resorting to vitriol and threats of violence to degrade their opponents and impose their repressive political agenda on the American people.

Recoiling as our system of representative government dangles by a thread, Americans of all political perspectives must not lose sight of this fact: The Republican National Committee, the political arm charged with developing and promoting the Republican Party platform as well as coordinating fundraising and election strategy, declared the ­­Jan. 6 insurrection and events that led to it “legitimate political discourse.”

Disturbingly, their depravity is paying off: Republicans are hauling in record amounts of political campaign contributions ahead of the mid-term elections. Earlier this month, the National Republican Senatorial Committee reported raising $173 million during the last reporting cycle, an all-time fundraising record.

Averting the devastating consequences of a Republican rout in November hinges on voters and donors, from across the political spectrum, coming to grips with a staggering truth: the Republican Party’s win-at-all-costs mentality is an existential threat to American democracy.

A second-generation San Diegan and nonprofit consultant, Molly Bowman-Styles is the president of Windansea Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Independent

Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Fox News “at war” with Trump as MAGA leader rages out of the spotlight

New signs that Rupert Murdoch is pushing Fox News away from Trump as the network skips Trump speeches to promote Ron DeSantis. The New York Times reports on Murdoch ignoring Trump as he hasn’t appeared on the network in over 100 days. Hosts showing the divide on covering Biden’s killing of Al-Qaeda leader and 9/11 plotter, with Tucker Carlson saying he doesn’t “feel” safer, as another anchor touts the “huge win” for Biden. Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins on the divide, adding: “Fox News appears to be at war with Donald Trump. Sean Hannity does his show to please Trump. Tucker does his show to please the Trump voter. That’s a big difference.”Aug. 3, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Tea Party Movement#Political Agenda#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#Gop#Repressive Agenda#Republican#Fox News#Cnn#Narr
Axios

A radical plan for Trump’s second term

Former President Trump’s top allies are preparing to radically reshape the federal government if he is re-elected, purging potentially thousands of civil servants and filling career posts with loyalists to him and his "America First” ideology, people involved in the discussions tell Axios. The impact could go well...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Liz Cheney urged to run for president as committee pressures Ginni Thomas

As she faces a daunting Republican primary challenge, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been urged to run for president in 2024 by Fox News host Geraldo Rivera – and by her colleague Adam Kinzinger.Meanwhile, the Jan 6 committee is keeping up the pressure on Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent months.Ms Cheney said in an interview on Sunday that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy