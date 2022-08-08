ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Document Firm Legado Acquiring WonderBill

Legado has acquired London-based consumer and B2B bill management technology firm WonderBill, the open document and data company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 9). Founded in 2016, WonderBill provides technology that lets consumers manage all their household bills and subscriptions. Legado says it will repurpose this technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform.
Regulators Fail to Rein In Risk of Shadow Banking, Former BoE Official Says

U.K. financial regulators haven’t tackled risks adequately, ex-Bank of England governor Paul Tucker says, and now they should construct a “comprehensive” new policy. Tucker said the BoE had been working inadequately on the “shadow banking” sector, which refers to a wide swathe of entities connected to banking, including bond funds, private lenders and companies working in crypto.
Sabre Acquires Conferma Pay to Meet Need for New B2B Travel Payments

Seeing a need for investment in technology in the B2B travel payment space, travel industry technology company Sabre has acquired U.K.-based payments company Conferma Pay. The acquisition took place Aug. 3, Business Travel News Europe reported Monday (Aug. 8). Per the report, a Sabre spokesperson said the two companies have had a partnership in place for many years, as Sabre Virtual Payments is built on Conferma Pay.
Billtrust’s Strong Q2 Confirms Acceleration of B2B AR Automation

Billtrust, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments company, reported Q2 results attesting to the momentum of the accelerating trend toward automation and digitization in the B2B payments space. “With a combination of 35.4% year-over-year software and payments segment revenue growth and our strongest bookings quarter ever, we are...
LianLian Global Brings Financing Options to X-Border UK eCommerce Merchants

Global cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global is expanding its platform to the U.K. and adding financing options to support eCommerce merchants. First launched in the U.S. this year at the end of the second quarter, the expansion of the platform into the U.K. is intended to help eCommerce merchants and entrepreneurs sell abroad, make payments and get paid faster in key markets, including China and the U.S., according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 10).
Real-Time Payments Adoption: Separating Fact, Fiction at Mid-Market Companies

Middle-market companies (those with sales from $20 million to $1 billion) have been relatively slow to adopt real-time payment (RTP) technologies, even though they recognize and value the advantages. Their greatest concern about the method of payment is the biggest hurdle to adoption. Yet “Accelerating The Time To Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS study in collaboration with Mastercard, indicates that this objection may be more myth than fact.
DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform

DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
UAE Money Laundering Watchdog to Crack Down on Crypto, Real Estate Exploitation

As a key center of FinTech innovation, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a growing number of exchanges and platforms dealing in crypto assets. As the country’s two largest cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as hubs for crypto asset technology, some real estate developers in the country announced that they would start accepting payments in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
Process Orchestration Helps Legacy Banks Take Giant Digital Leap

Never has the idea of “legacy” taken such a pasting as during the pandemic’s digital shift, but banking is a legacy business. Or rather, it was. That’s changing at the speed of digital as platforms enable legacy banking systems to become digital product innovation engines. That’s...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility

In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Singapore-Based Crypto Lender Freezes Withdrawals as Stablecoin Contagion Grows

Yet another crypto lender announced that it has frozen withdrawals, leaving customers potentially facing steep losses. While details are scant, the Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut may have had exposure to both the Terra/LUNA algorithmic stablecoin, which collapsed in May after a weeklong $48 billion run, and possibly Celsius, the first crypto lender forced into insolvency by that failure.
EMEA Daily: UAE Money Laundering Watchdog to Crack Down on Crypto Payments; Deutsche Bank Hires Traydstream for Document Checking

Today in Europe the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is cracking down on money laundering by requiring estate agents to report payments made in crypto while Deutsche Bank will be working with Traydstream to automate document checking. In the U.K, a former governor of the Bank of England has warned that the regulator has failed to rein in the risks of the country’s “shadow banking” sector.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout

With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
