Read full article on original website
Related
Security Firm: Slow Political Response Giving DeFi Hackers a Free Hand
Decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks cost crypto investors more than $2 billion in the first six months of the year alone. That’s more than in all of 2021 — so why aren’t regulators and politicians focusing on them more?. Those numbers could get a lot worse, according to...
Open Document Firm Legado Acquiring WonderBill
Legado has acquired London-based consumer and B2B bill management technology firm WonderBill, the open document and data company said in a news release Monday (Aug. 9). Founded in 2016, WonderBill provides technology that lets consumers manage all their household bills and subscriptions. Legado says it will repurpose this technology to support its B2B personal data management and engagement platform.
Regulators Fail to Rein In Risk of Shadow Banking, Former BoE Official Says
U.K. financial regulators haven’t tackled risks adequately, ex-Bank of England governor Paul Tucker says, and now they should construct a “comprehensive” new policy. Tucker said the BoE had been working inadequately on the “shadow banking” sector, which refers to a wide swathe of entities connected to banking, including bond funds, private lenders and companies working in crypto.
Sabre Acquires Conferma Pay to Meet Need for New B2B Travel Payments
Seeing a need for investment in technology in the B2B travel payment space, travel industry technology company Sabre has acquired U.K.-based payments company Conferma Pay. The acquisition took place Aug. 3, Business Travel News Europe reported Monday (Aug. 8). Per the report, a Sabre spokesperson said the two companies have had a partnership in place for many years, as Sabre Virtual Payments is built on Conferma Pay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Getting Crypto Payments Compliance Right Requires Deep Experience
Welcome to “The Merchants Guide to Accepting Crypto: The Questions to Ask,” a new PYMNTS series aimed at helping merchants, big and small, online and in-store, who want to accept crypto payments figure out what they need to know to move ahead. In this third of seven articles,...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Billtrust’s Strong Q2 Confirms Acceleration of B2B AR Automation
Billtrust, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments company, reported Q2 results attesting to the momentum of the accelerating trend toward automation and digitization in the B2B payments space. “With a combination of 35.4% year-over-year software and payments segment revenue growth and our strongest bookings quarter ever, we are...
LianLian Global Brings Financing Options to X-Border UK eCommerce Merchants
Global cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global is expanding its platform to the U.K. and adding financing options to support eCommerce merchants. First launched in the U.S. this year at the end of the second quarter, the expansion of the platform into the U.K. is intended to help eCommerce merchants and entrepreneurs sell abroad, make payments and get paid faster in key markets, including China and the U.S., according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 10).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Real-Time Payments Adoption: Separating Fact, Fiction at Mid-Market Companies
Middle-market companies (those with sales from $20 million to $1 billion) have been relatively slow to adopt real-time payment (RTP) technologies, even though they recognize and value the advantages. Their greatest concern about the method of payment is the biggest hurdle to adoption. Yet “Accelerating The Time To Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS study in collaboration with Mastercard, indicates that this objection may be more myth than fact.
DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform
DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
UAE Money Laundering Watchdog to Crack Down on Crypto, Real Estate Exploitation
As a key center of FinTech innovation, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a growing number of exchanges and platforms dealing in crypto assets. As the country’s two largest cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi have emerged as hubs for crypto asset technology, some real estate developers in the country announced that they would start accepting payments in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).
Process Orchestration Helps Legacy Banks Take Giant Digital Leap
Never has the idea of “legacy” taken such a pasting as during the pandemic’s digital shift, but banking is a legacy business. Or rather, it was. That’s changing at the speed of digital as platforms enable legacy banking systems to become digital product innovation engines. That’s...
From Curry to Cannabis, ResTech Providers Make Ordering, Paying for Everything Easier
Restaurant technology providers that power consumers’ digital orders are finding that, as even operators’ tech stacks become more sophisticated, it is no longer enough to simply offer a well-made restaurant ordering product. Take, for instance, food ordering and delivery company Waitr, soon to be rebranded as ASAP. Along...
Capify Announces £40 Million Fund in Response to UK SMBs’ Difficulties
Seeing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the U.K. buffeted by inflation and struggling to get financing from traditional lending sources, specialist SMB lender Capify has announced a £40 million fund for businesses that need a lifeline or want to invest and grow. Funding of up to £500,000 will...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Tradeling CEO: Digital Marketplaces Connect MENA B2B Buyers to Global Suppliers
Like any other part of the world, there’s been a rapid adoption of digital services in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where the value of cross-border trade between the Middle East and the rest of the world is estimated at $1 trillion. But according to Marius...
Singapore-Based Crypto Lender Freezes Withdrawals as Stablecoin Contagion Grows
Yet another crypto lender announced that it has frozen withdrawals, leaving customers potentially facing steep losses. While details are scant, the Singapore-based lending platform Hodlnaut may have had exposure to both the Terra/LUNA algorithmic stablecoin, which collapsed in May after a weeklong $48 billion run, and possibly Celsius, the first crypto lender forced into insolvency by that failure.
EMEA Daily: UAE Money Laundering Watchdog to Crack Down on Crypto Payments; Deutsche Bank Hires Traydstream for Document Checking
Today in Europe the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is cracking down on money laundering by requiring estate agents to report payments made in crypto while Deutsche Bank will be working with Traydstream to automate document checking. In the U.K, a former governor of the Bank of England has warned that the regulator has failed to rein in the risks of the country’s “shadow banking” sector.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Creditspring CEO: Subscription Credit Model Keeps U.K. Borrowers From Falling Into Debt Traps
Britain’s cost of living crisis is at an all-time high as millions of households fall behind payments and struggle to make ends meet. According to Neil Kadagathur, CEO at U.K. FinTech lender Creditspring, self-reported utility expenses have gone up by close to 30% in the last six months, while transportation expenses have increased by 15%.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0