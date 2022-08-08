Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Sticky legal situation emerging for Tasty Donuts owners in Magnolia
The parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts are suing its Magnolia franchise holders, alleging breaches of franchise agreements. Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed the suit Monday in Columbia County Circuit Court against defendants Bun Chhhun and Vin Thada Tv of El Dorado.
salineriverchronicle.com
Chamber board discusses grant won, new business coming to old KFC, and Make Warren Shine dissolving
Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board members discussed a variety of subjects during their monthly board meeting Monday at Bradley County Economic Development Corp. Attending the meeting were Executive Director Terrie White and directors James Wells, Ron St. John, JeNelle Lipton, Kim Forrest and Tim Kessler, Treasurer Jane Harris and ex-officio member Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, August 5, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Jason James Shands, 35, of Emerson and Elizabeth Lynn Lalonde, 30, of Emerson, August 5. Myles Foster Jones, 22,...
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado's Rich is Arkansas EMT Administrator of the Year
The Arkansas EMT Association honored paramedic Tommy Rich as the 2022 Arkansas EMS Administrator of the Year at its annual conference held in Hot Springs. Rich serves as the regional manager for ProMed Ambulance overseeing ambulance operations for Union, Calhoun, Dallas and Ashley counties. Rich has more than 25 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia School Board approves one-time bonuses, $10,000 for teachers, $6,000 for support personnel
Magnolia School District personnel will receive one-time bonuses from the district’s COVID-19 relief funds. The Magnolia School Board voted Monday to address recruiting and retaining problems by using American Relief Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) for the bonuses. Magnolia certified staff – teachers --...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Dillworth-Johnson
Wyletta Dilworth-Johnson is the Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero award recipient for August at SAU-Tech. She is a Camden native and graduated from Camden Fairview High School in 1997. She furthered her education at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with a bachelor of science in criminal justice (2003) and a master of science in mental health and wellness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix (2021).
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 5, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. None. Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first...
KNOE TV8
Monroe venue offers lessons on wine without the intimidation
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trying to gain knowledge of wine can be intimidating for some people, but one Monroe restaurant wants to make learning your rosé from your cabernet a little more welcoming. POUR by Char 19 calls itself “an upscale venue with a relaxed feel” and they bring...
magnoliareporter.com
Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick
Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick, 20, a native of Waldo, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022, succumbing to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Hope. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
El Dorado’s Memorial Stadium to host Murphy USA Classic between Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas
Excitement is in the air. On the second floor of a restaurant, on a rainy Summer afternoon in El Dorado, nearly two dozen people congregated to talk about the return of a staple in the community: the Murphy USA Classic. We learned that Ouachita Baptist will meet Southern Arkansas for the 12th annual event on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a wooded area next to a mobile home park on Louisiana Highway 15. They responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. It’s next to Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road. So far, no mobile...
NBC 10 Investigates the Price Surge
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Have you been wondering about the electrical bill price surge across the nation? Recently, local viewers have voiced complaints about the increase in their electric bills. On Thursday, August 12, 2022, NBC 10 will investigate the electrical price surge. Be sure to tune in to NBC’s 10 PM news broadcast.
magnoliareporter.com
Hempstead County wreck takes life of young Waldo woman
Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick, 20, of Waldo was killed about 2:17 a.m. Tuesday in a three-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 32 on the west side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Wyrick was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata east on the highway. She crossed the center line and struck a westbound Nissan Rogue, forcing it off the road. A 2004 Toyota Camry, which was following Wyrick’s Sonata, struck it from behind and forced the Rogue off the road as well.
magnoliareporter.com
McBride receives 10-year sentence for meth trafficking in Columbia County
A Magnolia man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County. U.S. District Court Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado. According to court documents, in...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia shooting suspect awaits extradition from Texas
Federal marshals arrested Eric Walker, 26, of Magnolia on Monday on charges relating to a Thursday, July 28 shooting in Magnolia. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers were dispatched to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center to see a shooting victim. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening.
magnoliareporter.com
Mildred Beene
Mildred Beene, 91, of Magnolia, formerly of Emerson, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service.
KTLO
Magnolia man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
EL DORADO — A Magnolia man was sentenced Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine in Columbia County. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in El Dorado.According to court documents, in June 2019, agents and investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and 13th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF) initiated an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Colombia County by 50-year-old Eddie Dean McBride Jr.
MISSING PERSON: 86-year-old West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (08/09/2022; 4:12 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to deputies, Emelia Gauna was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 86-year-old Emelia Gauna. Gauna was last seen at her West Monroe residence on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1 PM. According to deputies, Gauna is described as […]
Comments / 0