Margaret Che’Ann Wyrick, 20, of Waldo was killed about 2:17 a.m. Tuesday in a three-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 32 on the west side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Wyrick was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata east on the highway. She crossed the center line and struck a westbound Nissan Rogue, forcing it off the road. A 2004 Toyota Camry, which was following Wyrick’s Sonata, struck it from behind and forced the Rogue off the road as well.

WALDO, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO