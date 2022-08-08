Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Teenager fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North, police say
Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
Teen found shot to death in Jacksonville hotel room, report says
A 16-year-old boy shot to death was found inside a Jacksonville hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to local media outlets.
15-year-old in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Arlington area
Jacksonville FL — A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Arlington area on Tuesday. Police say around 2 AM officers responded to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road near Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the two were initially together at the hotel. The 15-year-old was in possession of a gun and at some point, it discharged and hit the victim. Police say the suspect then fled the scene with several guns and without calling for help. After leaving the area, the 15-year-old got rid of the guns and called police to report the incident, miles away from the initial shooting, on University Boulevard near I-95.
First Coast News
Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
16-year-old found shot to death in Jacksonville hotel room, 15-year-old arrested, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager was arrested after another teenager was found shot to death in a hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called just before 2 a.m. to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road...
News4Jax.com
JSO provides update on computer issues, says police response times not impacted
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided an update Tuesday on its computer issues. According to the city of Jacksonville, there was suspicious activity from an outside server that was flagged Friday, and JSO said in a statement Tuesday morning that its network engineers continue to assess systems.
News4Jax.com
JSO investigates robbery, shooting in Arlington Manor neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was shot during a robbery in the Arlington Manor neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at Perch Drive after 2:00 a.m. -- they found a man shot in the road, according to JSO. The man was taken...
St. Johns County deputies searching for 2 missing men
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of two missing men. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris who is a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
Clay County police attempting to identify person of interest in ongoing investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the pictured person and his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Deputy Gunson, who is running the investigation, at 904-264-6512 or at vgunson@claysheriff.com.
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
‘A huge disruption’: Expert explains impact of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office system outage
Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 9:10 a.m.- JSO release the following statement:. “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Network Engineers continue assessing systems following the recent events. Most importantly, police response times and service levels to the community have not been impacted. Again, JSO has not been the subject of a ransomware attack. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, out of an abundance of caution, proactively separated its servers from the city network. At this point, there have been zero indications of compromise to any of JSO’s systems.”
News4Jax.com
Complaints lead to arrests of suspected cocaine dealers in Fernandina Beach neighborhood
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – An undercover drug investigation sparked by complaints in a Fernandina Beach neighborhood has led to the arrest of three suspected cocaine dealers, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Ephrim Peterson, 54, and Lionel Quarterman Sr., 44, were arrested last week. A...
WDAM-TV
Missing Wiggins woman may be in Jacksonville, Fla.
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins Monday. Wiggins Police now believe Taylor, who family members say suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement, got on a bus in Biloxi and may be in Jacksonville, Florida.
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
News4Jax.com
Gangs, crime and transparency: JSO sheriff’s candidates address issues with business leaders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In two weeks, voters will pick a new Jacksonville sheriff during a special election on August 23. Tuesday, the candidates talked to potential voters at a forum with the Northside Business Leaders group at the Jacksonville Zoo. The candidates spoke directly to influential business owners. They...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE : The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
Missing Jacksonville dog reunited with owner after being found in New Jersey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a reunion nearly nine months and 900 miles in the making. Sammy the Shih Tzu had to travel across the country, but he is finally back in his owner's arms. For 11 years, Sammy was Anne Heimburger's "primary pooch." He helped her get through some...
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up times
Clay County District School parents to expect delays due to traffic, bus driver shortage.Getty Images. Clay County District schools currently have 10 openings for bus drivers and Superintendent David Broskie said parents should expect longer wait times for children coming home from school.
News4Jax.com
School board candidates are using cameras to catch campaign sign thief
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A couple of school board candidates are fighting back following a series of campaign signs being stolen. This is happening in Clay County where both board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock – who are political allies -- have had several campaign signs stolen.
News4Jax.com
🔒 Insider: LIVE Sheriff’s Debate Chat
Five candidates vying to be the next leader of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and News4JAX wants to help you determine who the best option is. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, News4JAX-Channel 4 will host a live one-hour debate in conjunction with the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute.
