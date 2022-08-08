ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

Bruins bring back captain Bergeron - and David Krejci, too

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams

The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?

During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blues Prospects: Who’s Next in Line?

We caught a few glimpses of the St. Louis Blues’ top prospects last season, and a few shined under the spotlight: Forward Jake Neighbours (2020 Round 1) earned a nine-game trial; defenseman Scott Perunovich (2018 Round 2) turned a hot start in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Springfield Thunderbirds into some time with the Blues and played quality postseason minutes when Torey Krug was injured.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of uncertainty. After an underwhelming first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, they are entering the new year with injuries to several of their top players. As a result of this, they will be hoping for some of their younger players to have breakout seasons. Thankfully, they have a handful of players who may be heading in the right direction on that front. Let’s take a look at each of them.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter deserves a red jacket

Matt Carpenter is a three-time All Star. He’s finished in the top ten of MVP voting twice, with a fourth-place finish in 2013. He won a Silver Slugger that same year after leading the league in doubles. And following a dreadful end to his Cardinals tenure, he’s revitalized his career, batting third for a Yankees team that is among the best in baseball.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Future outlook of the Johnny Gaudreau, Jonathan Huberdeau and Matthew Tkachuk contracts

The 2022 offseason has been a particularly memorable one thus far and is still not over. When we think back to this offseason years from now, the likely storyline that will be remembered most will be the major contracts and superstar shuffling that primarily involved the Calgary Flames. In a matter of days, Calgary lost franchise cornerstone Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, found out that their other cornerstone Matthew Tkachuk would not consider a long-term extension with them, traded Tkachuk with an extension in place to the Florida Panthers, who proceeded to send their own franchise player in Jonathan Huberdeau back to the Flames alongside star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, with Huberdeau ultimately signing his own massive extension.
NHL
FanSided

Comparing Lars Nootbaar with other St. Louis Cardinals heroes

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is a fan favorite in 2022. Let’s look at how he compares with two other players who captured fans’ affection. It’s becoming clear that St. Louis has fallen head over heels for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar. While at first merely a curiosity because of his unique name, Nootbaar has become much more than that with his stellar play and is now a phenomenon within St. Louis. As fans grow enamored with the newly christened everyday right fielder, I’m thinking of how he stacks up to two other contemporary Cardinals who set fans’ hearts aflutter, however briefly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre hiring for upcoming season

New opportunities available to work some of the most electric events in town. A new hockey season brings new opportunities, and the St. Louis Blues are excited to welcome new faces into the family!. The Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre and Levy Restaurants have a wide variety of event-night roles...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Benson Still Figuring Out Role in Organization

The Edmonton Oilers placed their confidence in Tyler Benson in hopes that he will get over the hump next season. It is a very important season for the 24-year-old who was supposed to have found his place by now. At the moment, Benson is a fringe NHL player and earned...
NHL
NHL

Inside look at Boston Bruins

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Boston Bruins. When Jim Montgomery fills out his first lineup as coach of the Boston Bruins, he will have two familiar names to ease the transition: Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Top Competition for the Pacific Division Crown in 2022-23

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Edmonton Oilers should be the early favourites to win the Pacific Division and go the furthest in the playoffs. But nothing is ever certain, especially in the NHL, where there are upsets every single night. However, the division is more competitive overall, and the top teams made some interesting moves this offseason to shift the power. Who will contest the Oilers as the best team in the Pacific? Here’s a look.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Add Butler, Pateryn, and Peters to Hockey Operations Staff

The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Chris Butler as a player development coach, Greg Pateryn as a professional scout and Garrett Peters as a global crossover scout, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. In his new role, the 35-year-old Butler will work closely with hockey operations advisor Trevor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Cardinals Playoff Odds: St. Louis the favorite to win NL Central

The St. Louis Cardinals are now the favorite to win the National League Central — and look primed to make a postseason run. Entering July, the Milwaukee Brewers were the favorites to win the National League Central, though the St. Louis Cardinals continued to lurk a few games behind. Then the trade deadline happened and everything changed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS REPORTEDLY HAVE A SERIOUS OFFER ON THE TABLE FOR NAZEM KADRI

In the latest Daily Rundown, hosted by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, Seravalli expressed the belief that the New York Islanders have submitted a serious offer to the camp of Nazem Kadri. Less than two weeks ago, it was rumored that a deal between the two sides was a foregone conclusion, so it is safe to say that the two sides are at least familiar with each other.
NHL
FanSided

Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals biggest X-Factors post-trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals made multiple key additions to the club at the deadline and look like team on a mission, who are the biggest X-factors?. The St. Louis Cardinals appear to have a fire lit underneath of them since the trade deadline chatter, winning 8 of their last 10 games as of August 6th, including two massive wins against the New York Yankees on Friday and Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

