PETA Files Federal Complaint Against SeaWorld San Diego, Alleging Animal Welfare Violations

By Editor
 2 days ago
Visitors enter SeaWorld San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

PETA has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, calling on the agency to investigate SeaWorld San Diego after an incident that apparently took place Friday.

The animal activist group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is accusing the park of federal Animal Welfare Act violations over housing incompatible animals together. The filing came about, the organization said, after a park-goer sent in video of a clash among orcas Friday morning at the attraction.

The SeaWorld visitor told the organization that blood could be seen in the water and that bites and other injuries were visible on the orcas that was under attack.

The accusation followed the Thursday death of Nakai, an orca at SeaWorld San Diego. Nakai, born at the park in 2001, died of an infection, officials said.

“PETA is calling on the USDA to investigate SeaWorld for holding animals in conditions so stressful they would lead to horrific attacks and reminds families to stay away from any park that imprisons orcas or other animals,” said the organization’s Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

PETA also noted that Nakai was involved in a similar incident in 2012, when he was kept in small concrete tank with “incompatible orcas” and sustained puncture marks and jaw injuries.

