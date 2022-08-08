ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game

Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
ORLANDO, FL
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
Paolo Banchero
Fox News

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero rev up rivalry after pro-am summer game

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero appeared to be frustrated with each other following a pro-am summer league game over the weekend. Video posted to social media showed Murray fake out Banchero during a game against each other and then throwing the ball off the backboard and dunking. The incredible display of basketball was followed up by Murray getting into Banchero’s face following the slam.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League

The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Explodes After Kevin Durant Reportedly Demands Nets Fire Nash, Marks

The Kevin Durant saga took a juicy new turn Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Durant met with Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai over the weekend and maintained that he either wants to be traded or wants the Nets to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.
NBA
Bleacher Report

B/R NBA Staff: Which Young Star Would You Build Around from Last 5 Drafts?

The talent level across the NBA feels like it's at an all-time high, and thanks to the league's young stars, the future looks, almost incredibly, even brighter. Thinking about what's still to come, Bleacher Report set out to rank the best young stars to build around. Our Process. Six NBA...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving 'Hates' 'Terrible' Steve Nash and 'Bad' Sean Marks

Kyrie Irving reportedly also wants the Brooklyn Nets to part with both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, following in the path of Kevin Durant. "Kyrie Irving hates these guys," a source told Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post. "He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Has Every NBA Team Fixed Its Biggest Weakness This Offseason?

The NBA offseason isn't technically over yet, although the free agent market is all but dried up (unless your team is interested in signing a former Laker). Few deals get done in August when most front offices are on vacation, something many didn't get last year with the draft and free agency moved back a month. There's still uncertainty around Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, potential trades that could shake up rosters and eventually lead to more free-agent activity, however.
NBA

