Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray finally revealed what’s behind his savage gesture on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero during their recent meeting at the Zeke-End basketball tournament. For those who missed it, Murray delivered the ultimate disrespect on Banchero after making him spin and dunking on him when they faced each other over the weekend. […] The post ‘I lost all respect’: Dejounte Murray fires back at Paolo Banchero’s call-out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Hawks’ Dejounte Murray slaps Paolo Banchero with the ultimate disrespect at Zeke-End
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero already got his “Welcome to the league” moment even before he steps foot on an NBA court, courtesy of new Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray. During their recent showdown at Isaiah Thomas’ Zeke-End tournament, Murray slapped Banchero with the ultimate disrespect. After fooling...
Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game
Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
Fox News
Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero rev up rivalry after pro-am summer game
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero appeared to be frustrated with each other following a pro-am summer league game over the weekend. Video posted to social media showed Murray fake out Banchero during a game against each other and then throwing the ball off the backboard and dunking. The incredible display of basketball was followed up by Murray getting into Banchero’s face following the slam.
Pop Power: Kevin Durant Demands Trade or Coach Steve Nash Firing
What happens in KD’s next city when he wakes up one morning and announces he dislikes his new coach and his new GM?
Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him
Allen discussed "false perceptions," leadership, and his connection with Rice in a talk with LonghornsCountry.com.
Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon
Things got ugly between the two championship teammates.
DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League
The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
NBC Sports
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
Bleacher Report
Joe Tsai: Nets' Coaches, Front Office 'Have My Support' amid Kevin Durant Rumors
Brooklyn Nets team governor Joe Tsai appears to have called Kevin Durant's bluff. "Our front office and coaching staff have my support," Tsai tweeted Monday. "We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets." The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier in the day that Durant "reiterated his...
On This Day In NBA History: August 10 - All-Star Dwight Howard Is Traded To Los Angeles
On this day in 2012, All-Star center Dwight Howard was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers, teaming the former No. 1 overall pick with Kobe Bryant.
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Explodes After Kevin Durant Reportedly Demands Nets Fire Nash, Marks
The Kevin Durant saga took a juicy new turn Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Durant met with Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai over the weekend and maintained that he either wants to be traded or wants the Nets to fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.
Bleacher Report
B/R NBA Staff: Which Young Star Would You Build Around from Last 5 Drafts?
The talent level across the NBA feels like it's at an all-time high, and thanks to the league's young stars, the future looks, almost incredibly, even brighter. Thinking about what's still to come, Bleacher Report set out to rank the best young stars to build around. Our Process. Six NBA...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving 'Hates' 'Terrible' Steve Nash and 'Bad' Sean Marks
Kyrie Irving reportedly also wants the Brooklyn Nets to part with both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, following in the path of Kevin Durant. "Kyrie Irving hates these guys," a source told Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post. "He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
Bleacher Report
Has Every NBA Team Fixed Its Biggest Weakness This Offseason?
The NBA offseason isn't technically over yet, although the free agent market is all but dried up (unless your team is interested in signing a former Laker). Few deals get done in August when most front offices are on vacation, something many didn't get last year with the draft and free agency moved back a month. There's still uncertainty around Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, potential trades that could shake up rosters and eventually lead to more free-agent activity, however.
