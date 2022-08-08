ORLANDO, Fla. - Here are 10 fun festivals and events taking place the weekend of Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 in Orlando and the surrounding area. Central Florida's Premier Boat Show kicks off Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 14. At the event, boat lovers will get a look at more than 19 dealers representing 80+ boat manufacturers, learn towed watersports basics, catch a bull dolphin in a virtual saltwater fishing simulator, and much more. Tickets are $10 per adult. Kids 12 and under get free admission.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO