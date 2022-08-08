ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 12-14

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here are 10 fun festivals and events taking place the weekend of Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 in Orlando and the surrounding area. Central Florida's Premier Boat Show kicks off Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 14. At the event, boat lovers will get a look at more than 19 dealers representing 80+ boat manufacturers, learn towed watersports basics, catch a bull dolphin in a virtual saltwater fishing simulator, and much more. Tickets are $10 per adult. Kids 12 and under get free admission.
fox13news.com

Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
click orlando

Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
wogx.com

In wake of Uvalde, Florida agencies beefing up school security

ORLANDO, Fla. - School safety is a major concern for parents in Central Florida following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities in Orange County have detailed their plans to keep schools safe just as classes resume on Wednesday. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies...
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Former downtown development titan returns with planned $200M tower

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cameron Kuhn — the real estate developer who built some of downtown Orlando’s signature projects and whose downfall amid debt, lawsuits and foreclosure troubles largely played out in public view — has emerged again in the City Beautiful’s development scene.
theapopkavoice.com

Welcome back Magnolia Park!

Welcome back Magnolia Park. We've missed you. Orange County Parks and Recreation officially cut the ribbon that brings this beautiful eco-wonder back online officially. Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore welcomed visitors to the new Eco-Education Center at Magnolia Park in Apopka.
positivelyosceola.com

Fat Tuesday Fans get ready to celebrate, the Bourbon Street icon is coming to Old Town in Kissimmee

Fat Tuesday fans, get ready to get your party on… the Bourbon Street icon with its premium frozen cocktails is coming to the Old Town in Kissimmee in a new 660-square-feet location by the end of 2022. This will be Fat Tuesday’s third location in Central Florida, in addition to the one located at Universal City Walk™ Orlando and the kiosk location coming this Fall to The Florida Mall.
