fox35orlando.com
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 12-14
ORLANDO, Fla. - Here are 10 fun festivals and events taking place the weekend of Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 in Orlando and the surrounding area. Central Florida's Premier Boat Show kicks off Aug. 12 and runs through Aug. 14. At the event, boat lovers will get a look at more than 19 dealers representing 80+ boat manufacturers, learn towed watersports basics, catch a bull dolphin in a virtual saltwater fishing simulator, and much more. Tickets are $10 per adult. Kids 12 and under get free admission.
fox13news.com
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
mynews13.com
28-year department veteran Eric Smith takes over as Orlando police chief
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has a new chief in Eric Smith, who has taken over the position from former chief, Orlando Rolon. The Orlando Police Department has new chief: Eric Smith. The 28-year-veteran of the force has taken over for Orlando Rolon. Smith said he hopes...
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they...
wogx.com
In wake of Uvalde, Florida agencies beefing up school security
ORLANDO, Fla. - School safety is a major concern for parents in Central Florida following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities in Orange County have detailed their plans to keep schools safe just as classes resume on Wednesday. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced that its school resource deputies...
WDW News Today
Curfew Added For Guests Under 21 at Universal CityWalk Orlando After Recent Fight & Evacuation
CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort is implementing some new rules after the entire shopping, dining, and entertainment area was completely evacuated due to a fight and resulting shooting scare. This curfew policy will affect guests under 21 years of age on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays effective immediately. Guests under 21...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
Florida AG, Melbourne police bust statewide retail theft ring
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department have busted an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores across the Sunshine State. According to a news release, two men, Marshawn Gordon and John McClure III, wore masks and raided stores, stealing nearly $30,000 worth...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on University Blvd. in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following a crash on University Boulevard off State Road-417 Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the crash that involved a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Versa. According to troopers, a 22-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang...
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
click orlando
‘We mean business:’ Deputies will carry rifles in Brevard schools
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of the school year, the Brevard County sheriff announced Monday in a Facebook video that school resource deputies will carry rifles in an effort to increase safety on campuses. In the video, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his office has worked with partnering agencies, including...
click orlando
‘You can find it all here:’ Orlando shop sells Central Florida-inspired pet accessories
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many pet parents love to get special collars and bandanas for their furry family members, but this Orlando-based pet accessory store offers designs specific to Central Florida. Monro Pets—a shop specializing in collars and leashes with cute, comfortable Central Florida designs—first got its start in July...
Troopers respond to deadly crash on University Boulevard in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County are investigating after a deadly crash Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happed around 7:23 a.m. on University Boulevard near State Road 417. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One of the cars rolled over on its roof after the...
tornadopix.com
Verso luxury apartments near ChampionsGate sell for $85.5 million – GrowthSpotter
The luxury 2020 Big House condo community on the booming ChampionsGate market sold for the second time in just over a year for $85.5 million, a 48% price increase over the previous sale. Atlanta based ECI . Group She purchased the 250-unit Verso Luxury Apartments at County Road 532 in...
Former downtown development titan returns with planned $200M tower
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cameron Kuhn — the real estate developer who built some of downtown Orlando’s signature projects and whose downfall amid debt, lawsuits and foreclosure troubles largely played out in public view — has emerged again in the City Beautiful’s development scene.
theapopkavoice.com
Welcome back Magnolia Park!
Welcome back Magnolia Park. We've missed you. Orange County Parks and Recreation officially cut the ribbon that brings this beautiful eco-wonder back online officially. Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore welcomed visitors to the new Eco-Education Center at Magnolia Park in Apopka.
positivelyosceola.com
Fat Tuesday Fans get ready to celebrate, the Bourbon Street icon is coming to Old Town in Kissimmee
Fat Tuesday fans, get ready to get your party on… the Bourbon Street icon with its premium frozen cocktails is coming to the Old Town in Kissimmee in a new 660-square-feet location by the end of 2022. This will be Fat Tuesday’s third location in Central Florida, in addition to the one located at Universal City Walk™ Orlando and the kiosk location coming this Fall to The Florida Mall.
wogx.com
Video: Florida man steals car from mother taking her kids to first day of school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Security video captured the moment a Titusville man reportedly stole a mother's SUV from her driveway while she was getting her kids ready to go to the first day of school. Santiago Junior Pena, 43, of Daytona Beach is facing several charges including Grand Theft, Fleeing and...
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
