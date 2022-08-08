Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indiana WWII veteran honored by Gov. Holcomb
WABASH, Ind. — A World War II veteran is being honored for his service to our country and our Indiana community. 98-year-old George Dingledy served 33 months of active duty in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He has been in his local rotary club for 64 years and once served as the Mayor of Wabash, Indiana.
AOL Corp
Column: Eli Lilly assails Indiana antiabortion law — after plying its supporters with campaign funds
Last month, I wrote that the surge in antiabortion laws in red states might induce working professionals to refuse job offers in those states or even produce a flood of exits. The evidence then was largely anecdotal. Now, thanks to the giant pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co., there's hard evidence that we stand on the water's edge.
Effingham Radio
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski’s seat
Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order calling a special election in the 2nd Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Jackie Walorski, who represented the 2nd District since 2013. On August 3, Walorski and three other...
WTHI
Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNDU
Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
max983.net
Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Named Most Socially Responsible Hospital in Indiana
Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency, and clinical outcomes.
Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls
INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
$130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation,...
beckersdental.com
Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows nearly 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Pharma company Eli Lilly expanding outside of Indiana over state's abortion law
Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is looking to expand its Indiana-based headquarters outside the state in response to Indiana's ban on most abortions. "As a global company headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 145 years, we work hard to retain and attract thousands of people who are important drivers of our state’s economy. Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state," the company said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday.
wdrb.com
Some Indiana residents could see $200 tax refund check as soon as next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana residents could see their $200 rebate payments from the state as soon as next week. Married couples who filed their taxes jointly will receive $400. The universal tax refund was approved last week in a 37-9 vote during a special legislative session to help...
cbs4indy.com
Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.– As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. Crawfordsville’s Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and Montgomery County emergency responders will hold the final hours of a donation drive...
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
Comments / 1