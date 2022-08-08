ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Indiana WWII veteran honored by Gov. Holcomb

WABASH, Ind. — A World War II veteran is being honored for his service to our country and our Indiana community. 98-year-old George Dingledy served 33 months of active duty in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He has been in his local rotary club for 64 years and once served as the Mayor of Wabash, Indiana.
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
Inside Indiana Business

Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski’s seat

Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order calling a special election in the 2nd Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Jackie Walorski, who represented the 2nd District since 2013. On August 3, Walorski and three other...
WTHI

Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
WNDU

Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
max983.net

Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Named Most Socially Responsible Hospital in Indiana

Saint Joseph Plymouth Medical Center was named the “Most Socially Responsible Hospital” in Indiana by the Lown Institute Hospitals Index. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they serve their patients and communities. The Lown Index is a unique tool for evaluating hospitals as social institutions using 53 metrics such as racial inclusivity of patients, employee pay equity, cost efficiency, and clinical outcomes.
WTHR

Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
indianacapitalchronicle.com

$130 million in tax credits and bond awards for affordable housing

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced six developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, in conjunction with Multifamily Tax Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the acquisition, rehabilitation,...
beckersdental.com

Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
FOXBusiness

Pharma company Eli Lilly expanding outside of Indiana over state's abortion law

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is looking to expand its Indiana-based headquarters outside the state in response to Indiana's ban on most abortions. "As a global company headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 145 years, we work hard to retain and attract thousands of people who are important drivers of our state’s economy. Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state," the company said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday.
cbs4indy.com

Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind.– As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. Crawfordsville’s Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene and Montgomery County emergency responders will hold the final hours of a donation drive...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

