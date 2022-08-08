Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
US stocks fall after strong July employment report puts pressure on Fed to keep the pace of rate hikes
US stocks fell on Friday after July's strong jobs report showed big gains despite fears of a recession. The US added 528,000 new jobs in July, about double expectations as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The strong employment gains will keep pressure on the Fed to continue with its...
U.S. consumer spending beats expectations in June; inflation accelerates
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in June as Americans paid more for goods and services, with monthly inflation surging by the most since 2005.
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
China posts record $101 billion trade surplus but export boom could fade
China's export sector delivered robust growth in July, providing much-need support for the world's second largest economy that is almost certain to miss its GDP target this year.
Bombshell Jobs Report: All Pandemic Jobs Lost Restored, Flipping Recession Script And Fueling Inflation, Fed Fears
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.8% Friday morning after the Labor Department reported encouraging U.S. jobs market numbers from July. The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, beating consensus economist estimates of 258,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%, returning to...
Investor Optimism Down Slightly Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone on Wednesday following a decline in the U.S. stock markets. Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as tech stocks dropped sharply following warning from Micron Technology, Inc. MU. The company said its Q4 revenue may come in at or below the low end of its guidance range provided in its June earnings call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Column - U.S. manufacturing activity shows signs of peaking: Kemp
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October.
US stock futures rise as investors wait for key inflation data, after tech stocks miss earnings targets
"Stubbornly high core inflation should support the Federal Reserve's position that its work is far from done," an ING strategist said.
Benzinga
Alibaba Gains 1%, JD Sheds 2%: Hang Seng Opens Lower As All Eyes On US Inflation Data
Hong Kong shares were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down more than 0.1%, as investors looked ahead to crucial U.S. inflation data that will decide the course of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Shares of Alibaba rose 1.5% in opening trade, while those...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
Euro zone investor morale edges up, recession still likely - Sentix
BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone was essentially unchanged in August from the previous month, with a slight rise too little to stave off fears of recession in the 19-country currency bloc, a survey showed on Monday.
srnnews.com
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
US stocks rise and bond yields and oil prices fall as Senate passes Biden's climate and healthcare bill
Stocks opened higher Monday while oil prices slipped and bond yields fell. Senate Democrats passed legislation late Sunday that delivers on climate, healthcare and taxes. Wall Street is awaiting key inflation data due out on Wednesday. US stocks opened higher Monday as bond yields and oil prices fell, while Wall...
Stocks stumble as caution reigns ahead of U.S. inflation data
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares slipped and the dollar hung off recent highs on Tuesday as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due a day later that will likely yield clues to any further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Comments / 0