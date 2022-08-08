Read full article on original website
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
WYTV.com
Rollover crash backs up traffic on Route 711 ramp
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown. An older model SUV rolled over and landed on its roof on the embankment. It happened just after 11 a.m. The female driver told police someone hit her...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured After Driving at a High Rate of Speed and Rear-Ending A Vehicle On I-79 In Cranberry
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Southbound at mile marker 79.6 at 10:55 PM on Friday night, August 5, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 26-year-old...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Pair Injured in Pa. Turnpike Accident in Indiana Township
(Indiana Twp., Allegheny County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Gibsonia are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on the Pa Turnpike in Indiana Twp., Allegheny County at 6:00 PM on Sunday July 31, 2022. Troopers are reporting upon arriving and investigating it was...
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
WYTV.com
Firefighters hurt in Trumbull County house fire
MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- Two firefighters are recovering Tuesday morning after being injured while fighting a fire in Masury. It happened just before midnight Tuesday on Oak Street in Masury. Firefighters said there was fire damage on the outside and water damage on the outside. Firefighters saw moderate smoke on the...
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Seeking Information in Search for Candice Caffas
Pennsylvania State Police are still actively searching for missing endangered person Candace Caffas, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Caffas was last seen July 16 on PA 285 in Conneaut Lake. She was last known to be wearing glasses, purple t-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Troopers are asking...
WFMJ.com
Car careens into pole on Route 46 in Austintown
A utility pole was cracked and a car heavily damage in a traffic accident along Route 46 in Austintown Monday morning. The car ran into the pole shortly before 10:30 a.m. between Colgate Avenue and London Drive. The driver of the car was not injured. The front of the car...
erienewsnow.com
Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash
A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon.
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court court died at the hospital.
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Police Department Removes Bear from Playground
The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports of a bear on 2nd St. in Titusville, on Monday evening. The roughly 258 pound bear was removed from the tree after being tranquilized, from there the bear had to be slid down the playground slide to make it safely to the ground.
WYTV.com
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday. A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial. McCane is...
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
Newton Falls man pleads guilty in shooting death of Warren woman
A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty Monday in the shooting death of a Warren woman.
WFMJ.com
Charges pending for Niles woman after several cats removed from Higley Avenue home
Charges are pending for a Niles woman after several cats were found living in deplorable conditions in a home in the 300 block of Higley Avenue. Humane agents from the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County rescued between 40 and 50 cats from the home on Monday and Tuesday. Welfare...
WFMJ.com
Man seen walking away from burning car in Austintown
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car fire on State Route 80 that took place in the west bound lane. Shortly after noon Sunday, 911 dispatch received a call about a vehicle that was on fire. The caller told authorities they saw a man walking away from the scene.
