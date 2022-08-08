ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
Rollover crash backs up traffic on Route 711 ramp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown. An older model SUV rolled over and landed on its roof on the embankment. It happened just after 11 a.m. The female driver told police someone hit her...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident

One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Firefighters hurt in Trumbull County house fire

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN)- Two firefighters are recovering Tuesday morning after being injured while fighting a fire in Masury. It happened just before midnight Tuesday on Oak Street in Masury. Firefighters said there was fire damage on the outside and water damage on the outside. Firefighters saw moderate smoke on the...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
State Police Seeking Information in Search for Candice Caffas

Pennsylvania State Police are still actively searching for missing endangered person Candace Caffas, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Caffas was last seen July 16 on PA 285 in Conneaut Lake. She was last known to be wearing glasses, purple t-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Troopers are asking...
MEADVILLE, PA
Car careens into pole on Route 46 in Austintown

A utility pole was cracked and a car heavily damage in a traffic accident along Route 46 in Austintown Monday morning. The car ran into the pole shortly before 10:30 a.m. between Colgate Avenue and London Drive. The driver of the car was not injured. The front of the car...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Cambridge Springs Police Officer Saves Man from Fiery Vehicle Crash

A Cambridge Springs police officer is being called a hero after saving a man from an intense vehicle fire. The police department released the body camera video Monday. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo had just began her shift, when she was dispatched to a call off Route 19 and Sherred Hill Rd. "I had actually only been on shift for about five minutes before Crawford County dispatch, sent me to a vehicle fire with entrapment enclosed," said Angelo.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman

The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
HUBBARD, OH
Titusville Police Department Removes Bear from Playground

The Titusville Police Department (TPD) and the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports of a bear on 2nd St. in Titusville, on Monday evening. The roughly 258 pound bear was removed from the tree after being tranquilized, from there the bear had to be slid down the playground slide to make it safely to the ground.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday. A warrant for the arrest of Joanna McCane, 43, was issued earlier this month after she failed to appear in court for a pretrial. McCane is...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Man seen walking away from burning car in Austintown

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car fire on State Route 80 that took place in the west bound lane. Shortly after noon Sunday, 911 dispatch received a call about a vehicle that was on fire. The caller told authorities they saw a man walking away from the scene.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

