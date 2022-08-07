ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

BOOM! Ohio State basketball lands 5-star small forward, Scotty Middleton

By Phil Harrison
 2 days ago
It’s been a pretty good weekend on the recruiting front for a couple of Ohio State programs. On Saturday, the football team received a big boost with the commitment of 4-star linebacker Arvell Reese, and that was followed on Sunday with the basketball program also getting into the act.

And it’s a big one.

Most recruiting services have Scotty Middleton as a high 4-star prospect in the 2023 class, but the ESPN 100 has him as a 5-star talent. According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Middleton is the No. 24 overall prospect and sixth best small forward in the 2023 class. That means the Buckeyes have just landed their highest-rated basketball recruit in the Chris Holtmann era, and top in the last nine years.

Middleton loved the family atmosphere of Ohio State — a selling feature another recent commit, Devin Royal — also extolled, and it was enough to vault OSU over his other final two schools, UConn and Seton Hall.

With the commitment, Ohio State now has four in the 2023 cycle, a class that is quickly shaping up to be one of the elite in the nation. Yes, Chris Holtmann is starting to set the program up with some good, sustainable momentum as long as key pieces stick together.

