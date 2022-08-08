Read full article on original website
Related
kadn.com
Plenty of Rain Likely This Week
Scattered showers and storms have fired up across parts of the region, but we'll likely have to contend with higher chances of heavier rain before we close out the week. Lingering showers will thin out later this evening, allowing for a fairly quiet night for many of us. But thunderstorms will be quick to redevelop Tuesday all across the region. Per usual, heavy downpours and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main threats, with minor flooding possible in slow-moving storms that hang around for a lengthy period of time.
kadn.com
Blue Monday Is Back! Support Aging Musicians In Acadiana
Carter Simoneaux, Creative Director for Love of People, joined News15 at Noon to share about Blue Monday making a comeback! The first Blue Monday concert is August 8th at 5pm.
Comments / 0