FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
127 Yard Sale, 35th Anniversary! Starts in Michigan and runs through Ohio, to Alabama.Everything Kaye!Michigan State
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
jtv.tv
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
All new Wednesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Zoe Lyons, Jackson Director, MDHHS. Joey Badall, Midwest Vehicle Group. Joe Sharpe & Andy Adair, Owners, K&L Telecom. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Jerry Jarzynka, Jackson County...
jtv.tv
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
All new Tuesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Shawna Tello, CEO, Jackson YMCA. Brady Cook, Superintendent, Michigan Center Schools. Brian Humphrey, Avenue Auto. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Cindy Allen, Jackson College; Maurice Imhoff, President,...
The $200,000 guitar for sale at Elderly Instruments in Lansing
Repair shop manager Steve Olson was able to give a break down on a handful of the rarest and most desirable electric guitars in Elderly’s vault.
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
This Is The Exciting Backstage Scene For Foxworthy and Larry!
It was fun visiting Jackson last night. It's been a while since I have been to the Jackson County Fair, I always enjoyed going to the JCF and it was good to be back. Jackson has always been a town that is passionate about their radio stations. I remember driving the station vehicle through Jackson and people would wave from their front porches, yards or cars to me when I was driving through. That makes us radio folk feel good because we know you are passionate about us and that means we are passionate about you too.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Salad bar restaurant sweetgreen opens first Michigan location in Oakland County
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – sweetgreen, a fast-casual salad bar chain, opened its first Michigan doors Tuesday in Oakland County. The state’s first sweetgreen location is a storefront in Birmingham, which is the brand’s 170th restaurant. According to a press release, the chain will expand to the cities of Troy and Ann Arbor in the fall.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Birthday Free Giveaways – Get Hooked Up on Your Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all my birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
jtv.tv
Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown
Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
themanchestermirror.com
Manchester Community Fair offers events for everyone
Daily admission to the fair is $7 per person, with children 5 and under free. A season pass is $30. Senior Citizens (62 and over) are admitted free on Thursday until 5pm, and admission is $5 from 9am-3pm on Saturday. A detailed listing of events and exhibits is available in...
jtv.tv
Vietnam Traveling Wall at the Fair 8-7-22 | Photo Gallery
Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
WILX-TV
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Tuesday morning fire in Downtown Lansing closed North Larch Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene at about 8 a.m., closing Larch Street for about two hours as they battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. Subscribe...
Detroit News
Michigan Marvels: Curwood Castle is straight out of a fairytale
Nestled in a bend of the Shiawassee River in Owosso sits a tiny castle straight out of a fairy tale. Built as a writing studio in 1923 by author James Oliver Curwood, Curwood Castle is a replica of a Norman chateau. The author designed it with help from architect Harold Childs of Lansing and handpicked every stone in the side of the building.
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
Fox47News
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
fox2detroit.com
This is what bicyclists and drivers should know about sharing the road in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In 2021, more than 1,200 bicyclists were involved in crashes in Michigan. Being on two wheels and involved in one of those crashes is a rough and disturbing ride. That's why police across the state are putting a bigger emphasis on keeping them safe. FOX...
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
