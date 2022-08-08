Woman hurt in crash with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Pinellas County
FEATHER SOUND, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was hurt in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on Sunday night.
It happened in Pinellas County along Ulmerton Road, near Feather Sound Drive. A News Channel 8 crew arrived as workers were cleaning up the wreck just after 10 p.m.
Troopers said a woman driving a sedan pulled out in front of the Florida Highway Patrol cruiser as it was on its way to a call. She was left with minor injuries and the trooper was not hurt.
This is a developing story.
