Pinellas County, FL

Woman hurt in crash with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Pinellas County

By Rachel Tucker
 2 days ago

FEATHER SOUND, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was hurt in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on Sunday night.

It happened in Pinellas County along Ulmerton Road, near Feather Sound Drive. A News Channel 8 crew arrived as workers were cleaning up the wreck just after 10 p.m.

Troopers said a woman driving a sedan pulled out in front of the Florida Highway Patrol cruiser as it was on its way to a call. She was left with minor injuries and the trooper was not hurt.

#Traffic Accident
