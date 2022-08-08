Read full article on original website
Lake Mead Drought Exposes Creepy Long Lost Boat Loaded With Artifacts
Scuba diver and treasure hunter Dallas Rowley discovered a myriad of strange things on the shipwreck, including an old phone and a plaque.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead amid drought, National Park Service says
Another set of human remains was found at Lake Mead Monday as the reservoir's water levels continue to recede, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
More human remains discovered at Lake Mead as water level sinks amid severe drought
National Park Service personnel are investigating another witness report of human remains found at Lake Mead, the agency announced Monday. Few details were made available about the apparent discovery at the time of the announcement, which the NPS released soon after park rangers received the witness report around 4:30 p.m. EST. According to the NPS, an unidentified person uncovered the body while visiting a portion of Lake Mead National Recreation Area called Swim Beach, located in the reservoir's boulder basin area about 30 miles east of Las Vegas.
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years
Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
Officials reveal new details about the 3 sets of human remains found at Lake Mead
For investigators working on the cases of people whose remains were found on the shore of Lake Mead, time is the enemy.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
3 men dead in two separate incidents at Montana's Glacier National Park
Three men have died in recent days in two separate incidents at Glacier National Park in Montana, park officials said. On Monday, a 79-year-old man from Florida fell to his death while trying to climb a steep off-trail slope with friends, according to a statement from the National Park Service.
Bass Tournament Forced to Leave Lake Mead Due to Record Low Water Levels
The WON BASS U.S. Open fishing tournament was forced to move this year’s competition from Lake Mead to Lake Mohave because of drought and low water levels. The change comes after 39 years of tournaments at Lake Mead. “It was a tough call and one that I’d hoped to...
WATCH: Man Rescues Bighorn Sheep From Lake Mead, But His Dog Steals the Show
A man in the Nevada area of Lake Mead rescued a bighorn sheep recently, and all anyone could talk about in the comments of the Facebook post was his annoying dog. The lake has been receding recently because of severe drought in the Western United States, and the bighorn had its legs stuck in a deep patch of mud.
Lake Mead Bodies May Have Turned Into Soapy Substance: Forensic Scientist
Since May, four sets of bodies have been discovered in the reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam in Nevada and Arizona as the water continues to evaporate.
Fourth Set Of Human Remains Found In Nevada's Shrinking Lake Mead
Three other bodies were found in May and July as water levels continue to drop at the nation's largest reservoir.
Lake Mead Body Found in Barrel Undergoing DNA Test in Hunt for Identity
Barbara Brock believes the remains belong to her brother, Bobbi Eugene Shaw, who went missing 45 years ago.
Yellowstone National Park grizzlies to be captured
Yellowstone National Park is getting ready to capture some grizzly bears. In an effort to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, The National Park Service is working with the U.S. Geological Survey to bait and capture bears inside the park boundaries. Biologists with the Interagency...
