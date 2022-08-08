Bulls spotted wandering around Mt. Juliet neighborhood contained by owner
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A loose bull wandering around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood of Mt. Juliet has been contained on Hatcher Road by the owner.
Mt. Juliet police made the announcement just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
