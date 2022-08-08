Bulls spotted wandering around Mt. Juliet neighborhood contained by owner

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A loose bull wandering around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood of Mt. Juliet has been contained on Hatcher Road by the owner.

Mt. Juliet police made the announcement just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

There is no threat to the general public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.