Mount Juliet, TN

Bulls spotted wandering around Mt. Juliet neighborhood contained by owner

By Ethan Illers
 2 days ago

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A loose bull wandering around the Kelsey Glen neighborhood of Mt. Juliet has been contained on Hatcher Road by the owner.

Mt. Juliet police made the announcement just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

There is no threat to the general public.

