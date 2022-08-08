Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand celebrates 10 years of charity
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A long-time charity event is growing to new royal heights. Addie’s 10th Royal Cupcake Stand brought the community out and into the sunshine. Princesses and villains came to First International Bank and Trust in Moorhead for cupcakes, lemonade and to support The Sunshine Foundation. It grants wishes for kids battling illness and disease.
kvrr.com
Kicks Jazz Festival Brings Local Music-Lovers Together
FARGO– Music lovers gather to celebrate and enjoy live music and fun for the whole family at the kicks band jazz festival at Island Park in Fargo. The festival has been around for about 28 years with a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Kicks Jazz Festival brings musicians and concert-goers alike for a day of live music, dancing, and a variety of forms of jazz. Music director and executive director, Tim Johnson and his wife began running the event 3 years ago when it’s founder and previous director Christopher Hansen stepped down after 25 years.
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: Fargo Has A Secret Taco Vendor You NEED To Find For The Food Truck Festival
It was last year around this time that I was told by one of my very good friends about a local legend. He told me of a taco stand in downtown Fargo that he called, “The best tacos I’ve ever had”. Seeing as he’s a bit of a food snob, this was high praise. “What’s the name of this taco stand?” I asked. He replied with two words:
kvrr.com
LIVE: United Way School Supply Giveaway Begins Tuesday
The United Way’s 2022 School Supply Drive distribution begins today. You can pick supplies up Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scheels Arena. All K-12 students in need who attend school in Cass and Clay counties are eligible. The United...
DL-Online
WE Fest attendance up overall, despite weather glitch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest is turning 40 next year, and organizers are already gearing up for a larger-than-life celebration of the milestone on Aug. 3-5, 2023. "I think people will be extremely pleased with the lineup," said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke on Monday, Aug. 8, adding that an official announcement of the full lineup will be coming sometime in October. "We've been listening to the talk on social media, and I think we’ve put together a show people will be really proud to be a part of for our 40th anniversary."
DL-Online
Vendors rave about WE Fest experience
DETROIT LAKES — After the first night of WE Fest, the vendors reported that concert-goers kept the cooks cooking, bartenders pouring and those selling pull-tabs busy. Before noon on Friday, Aug. 5, the concert bowl was immaculate and vendors were setting up for another busy night as microphone checks were conducted and instruments tuned.
kvrr.com
West Fargo teen wins community service crown
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine. She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week. Anderson was excited to dress up and get out...
Mandan Native “Nobody Takes The Time To Look”
About 8 years ago I lived in Fargo, and for about 3 months I lived in Moorhead, MN with a roommate named Matt Sorum. At that time he was just getting into photography. He took his camera and just explored the outdoors, learning so many things as he went along. As he continued his hobby, his talents became obvious - In 2015 Share the Experience Photo Contest first recognized his work and he won an award for his amazing picture of a Bison out at Yellowstone. The following year he won another award - You can check out the page yourself at nationalparks.org.
kvrr.com
Golden Drive and West Fargo Police team up against hunger
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive continues to work to end food insecurity in the FM metro with another food drive that brings in one of its biggest hauls. They say the community support will help hundreds of people that are struggling in shelters with a lack of supplies.
kvrr.com
WeFest well underway in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — It’s the second year back after taking a break in 2020. WE Fest has kicked off at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. “I am a people fan. I love seeing the smiles on their faces and the joy when they’re here and the whoop whoopin’ when the artists are up on stage. It’s just, it’s my. I like to see people get together. A lot of hugs. I do a lot of hugging during WeFest with people I haven’t seen for a long time,” says Mark Bjerke, the General Manager of WeFest.
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools implementing cellphone-free classroom rule
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Public School District is implementing a new rule for the 2022-2023 school year to remove distraction and promote face-to-face connection. The district says cellphones cannot be used in middle and high school classrooms. The district says cellphones should be out-of-use...
kvrr.com
Three weekend shootings leave lasting impact on the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Three shootings over the weekend in Fargo have people more aware when they’re downtown. A bouncer says police did a good job with containment and a business owner is taking security measures more seriously for the future. “When you hear stuff, like it’s really...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officer Joe Vegel, we salute you!
Officer Joe Vegel is a native of Blaine, MN.—where he graduated from Blaine High School, and continued his education at Minnesota State University – Mankato. Vegel graduated in 2016, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement. Vegel began his career working as a security officer at a...
newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
kvrr.com
$1.5 Million Grant To Study Replacing Former Toll Bridge in North Fargo/Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney calls it a “first step.”. A $1.5 million dollar federal grant has been awarded to study the replacement of the former toll bridge on the Red River that connects Fargo’s 12th Avenue North with Moorhead’s 15th Avenue North.
valleynewslive.com
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.
kvrr.com
NDSU Volleyball Bringing The Energy into New Season
FARGO, N.D — Just over two weeks away from North Dakota State volleyball bumping, setting and spiking their way into a new season. It all gets going with four non-conference tournaments starting August 26th. Head coach Jen Lopez brings back a veteran team consisting of four seniors and five...
kvrr.com
Fargo Board of Education Votes 7-2 Against Reciting Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s Board of Education votes 7-2 to reverse course and discontinue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before its meetings. The motion was put forward by member Seth Holden who doesn’t believe it is appropriate since the text includes “GOD” and no other faiths.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
