ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
jtv.tv

Events of Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Jackson County Fair. Pay One Price Day, $30 bracelets. Today’s schedule: 4-H & Open Class Dairy Judging and Goat Judging, 1 PM Bingo Tent Opens, 1 PM and 5 PM Chelsea House Orchestra on Keeley Stage, 2 PM rides open, 4 PM 4-H Livestock Judging and 4-H Horse and Pony Showmanship and Championship, 5 PM Hospitality Tent opens, 7 PM Large Animal Sweepstake Show.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson County, MI
Government
Jackson, MI
Government
themanchestermirror.com

Manchester Community Fair offers events for everyone

Daily admission to the fair is $7 per person, with children 5 and under free. A season pass is $30. Senior Citizens (62 and over) are admitted free on Thursday until 5pm, and admission is $5 from 9am-3pm on Saturday. A detailed listing of events and exhibits is available in...
MANCHESTER, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

From fried cheesecake to street corn: 10 foods not to miss at the Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI – There are more than 60 different food options at the Jackson County Fair this year, and it can be overwhelming to decide what to try. Fair food options are growing each year, with even more things on a stick being dipped in batter and fried. However, there are “healthier” options to be found at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson St., as well.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Tuesday morning fire in Downtown Lansing closed North Larch Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene at about 8 a.m., closing Larch Street for about two hours as they battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. Subscribe...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Exciting Backstage Scene For Foxworthy and Larry!

It was fun visiting Jackson last night. It's been a while since I have been to the Jackson County Fair, I always enjoyed going to the JCF and it was good to be back. Jackson has always been a town that is passionate about their radio stations. I remember driving the station vehicle through Jackson and people would wave from their front porches, yards or cars to me when I was driving through. That makes us radio folk feel good because we know you are passionate about us and that means we are passionate about you too.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Library#Senior Citizen#Rock Band#Jackson College#Stem
jtv.tv

Vietnam Traveling Wall at the Fair 8-7-22 | Photo Gallery

Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOL-TV

A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
BROOKLYN, MI
jtv.tv

Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant

Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy