Read full article on original website
Related
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Jackson County Fair. Pay One Price Day, $30 bracelets. Today’s schedule: 4-H & Open Class Dairy Judging and Goat Judging, 1 PM Bingo Tent Opens, 1 PM and 5 PM Chelsea House Orchestra on Keeley Stage, 2 PM rides open, 4 PM 4-H Livestock Judging and 4-H Horse and Pony Showmanship and Championship, 5 PM Hospitality Tent opens, 7 PM Large Animal Sweepstake Show.
Jackson County Fair: Everything you need to know
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson County Fair is celebrating 168 years. Leaders say it is a tradition they look forward to every year, and this year they expect nearly 200,000 people to come through. “I have a passion for this place like no tomorrow,” said Executive Director for the Jackson County Fair, Denise Owens. […]
The Jackson County Fair is back for its 168th year
Food, rides, animals and entertainment. The Jackson County Fair is back at Keeley Park for its 168th year.
Our 16 favorite photos from a musical Monday at the Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI – The 2022 Jackson County Fair kicked off a week of celebration with live performances, carnival rides and 4-H livestock judging. Kids and adults alike found joy in the show ring, on the midway and in heaping buckets of Fiske Fries. Elvis impersonator Matt King wowed a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themanchestermirror.com
Manchester Community Fair offers events for everyone
Daily admission to the fair is $7 per person, with children 5 and under free. A season pass is $30. Senior Citizens (62 and over) are admitted free on Thursday until 5pm, and admission is $5 from 9am-3pm on Saturday. A detailed listing of events and exhibits is available in...
The $200,000 guitar for sale at Elderly Instruments in Lansing
Repair shop manager Steve Olson was able to give a break down on a handful of the rarest and most desirable electric guitars in Elderly’s vault.
From fried cheesecake to street corn: 10 foods not to miss at the Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI – There are more than 60 different food options at the Jackson County Fair this year, and it can be overwhelming to decide what to try. Fair food options are growing each year, with even more things on a stick being dipped in batter and fried. However, there are “healthier” options to be found at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson St., as well.
WILX-TV
Fire in Downtown Lansing closes streets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Tuesday morning fire in Downtown Lansing closed North Larch Street, just north of Michigan Avenue. Fire crews responded to the scene at about 8 a.m., closing Larch Street for about two hours as they battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown. Subscribe...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox47News
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
This Is The Exciting Backstage Scene For Foxworthy and Larry!
It was fun visiting Jackson last night. It's been a while since I have been to the Jackson County Fair, I always enjoyed going to the JCF and it was good to be back. Jackson has always been a town that is passionate about their radio stations. I remember driving the station vehicle through Jackson and people would wave from their front porches, yards or cars to me when I was driving through. That makes us radio folk feel good because we know you are passionate about us and that means we are passionate about you too.
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Birthday Free Giveaways – Get Hooked Up on Your Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all my birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jtv.tv
Vietnam Traveling Wall at the Fair 8-7-22 | Photo Gallery
Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Michigan Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall at Jackson County Fairgrounds, American 1 Events Center, 8-6-2022. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
BWL cracks open 100-year-old time capsule
100 years ago, a time capsule was stored at the former Municipal Power Plant Moores Park Station.
First annual CAP City dance competition busts a move in downtown Lansing
The participants at CAP CITY a dance competition held in Rotary Park Saturday can really bust a move.
Restaurant that will mix brewery, taqueria planned for Manchester
MANCHESTER, MI – Taco and beer lovers may have a go-to spot in Manchester by early 2023. Jason Cooper, owner of TBT Hospitality LLC, plans to bring a combination of a brewery and taqueria to the old Manchester Bakery at 118 E. Main Street. The location recently received its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Ultimate Fried Chicken & Fried Food Go To’s In Lansing
Fried food is a love for many people. I used to eat a lot of fried food, however as I get older I realize that my time on Earth is limited so I have dropped a ton of weight and I am making better food choices when I eat. That...
Capitol Avenue switches to two way traffic pattern
It was a big day for downtown Lansing on Saturday as Grand and Capitol avenues were converted into two way traffic between Oakland Avenue and Washtenaw Street.
WTOL-TV
A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday
BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
Comments / 1