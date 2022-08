MIAMI -- NEW T-SHIRTS waited atop the black, reclining lounge chairs in front of every locker in the Miami Marlins' home clubhouse -- bright yellow, adorned in blue and pink, with the phrase "Un Verano Con Sandy" emblazoned on the front, a nod to Bad Bunny's hit album. It was early last Wednesday afternoon, roughly four hours before first pitch, and four inflatable palm trees had already sprouted behind one of the lower sections of the third-base side at loanDepot Park.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO