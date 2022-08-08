The 2023 Acura Integra has a lot to offer in terms of performance and practicality. It shares its powertrain with the venerable Honda Civic Si, so it has 200 hp under the hood in addition to a slick-shifting manual transmission. It also has enough room for up to five adults. However, if you’re looking for something that falls within the same price range and with similar power, then the 2022 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T is an option. But which sedan would be a better buy?

CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO