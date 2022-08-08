ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Audi A5: Price & Specs

Here's a look at the pricing, specs, features, and everything else we currently know about the 2023 Audi A5 luxury car model! The post 2023 Audi A5: Price & Specs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Honda Accord 2.0T vs. 2023 Acura Integra: Which Sedan Is a Better Buy?

The 2023 Acura Integra has a lot to offer in terms of performance and practicality. It shares its powertrain with the venerable Honda Civic Si, so it has 200 hp under the hood in addition to a slick-shifting manual transmission. It also has enough room for up to five adults. However, if you’re looking for something that falls within the same price range and with similar power, then the 2022 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T is an option. But which sedan would be a better buy?
The 2010 Audi A6 Is One of the Best Used Luxury Midsize Cars Under $20K for 2022

Finding a good deal on a used luxury car can be difficult. With supply shortages likely to continue, used car prices are at near-record highs. To help find great used luxury midsize cars for 2022, U.S. News compiled a list of the best choices with a budget cap of $20,000. One of the top-rated cars on the list is the 2010 Audi A6, making it a great choice in the used luxury market.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4

We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
