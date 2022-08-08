Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon
With the high price of cars these days, this American car that costs less than $15,000 is an appealing choice. However, soon, it will no longer be available. The post Only 1 New American Car Costs Under $15,000 — but It Will Go Away Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I’m a former Walmart exec – using the self-checkout could land you in trouble but another payment method is far worse
WALMART shoppers have been caught out using the self-checkouts in store and some have even been handed cautions by the cops after accidentally failing to scan groceries. But, Joel Larson, a former executive at the retailer, has warned that the Scan & Go payment method was far worse for thefts.
Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured
It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
nextbigfuture.com
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
Reselling new cars suddenly comes with "absolutely insane" profit
The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping. Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind...
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand
Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022
The small SUV vehicle segment is extremely competitive. Here are some of the best small SUVs for the money in 2022. The post 3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas
With a Toyota hybrid vehicle, you can count on high fuel economy. However, some of the Toyota hybrids have especially eye-opening efficiency figures, making them great options for saving money on gas. The post Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
torquenews.com
7 Small SUVs With The Most Cargo Room - Subaru Forester Is Now 3rd Best
How much cargo and luggage space does the 2022 Subaru Forester have? See how the Forester compares with other small SUVs in an updated study. Does the 2022 Subaru Forester have the most cargo and luggage room in the compact SUV segment? SUV shoppers needing a vehicle to carry sports equipment, luggage, and cargo have many choices, but which models have the most usable cargo space? Consumer Reports ranks the best and found the Forester now ranks third overall.
Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022?
As the price and wait for new cars increases, people are reconsidering costly repairs to older cars. The post Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
MotorBiscuit
