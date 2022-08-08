ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years

The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand

Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand

The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas

With a Toyota hybrid vehicle, you can count on high fuel economy. However, some of the Toyota hybrids have especially eye-opening efficiency figures, making them great options for saving money on gas. The post Best Toyota Hybrid Cars to Save Money on Gas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm

The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
7 Small SUVs With The Most Cargo Room - Subaru Forester Is Now 3rd Best

How much cargo and luggage space does the 2022 Subaru Forester have? See how the Forester compares with other small SUVs in an updated study. Does the 2022 Subaru Forester have the most cargo and luggage room in the compact SUV segment? SUV shoppers needing a vehicle to carry sports equipment, luggage, and cargo have many choices, but which models have the most usable cargo space? Consumer Reports ranks the best and found the Forester now ranks third overall.
