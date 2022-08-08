ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl that was reported missing in north St. Louis County near Florissant. Officials said Amari Washington was left unattended in car around 2:45 am in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Dunn Road. While the girl was still inside, the vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO