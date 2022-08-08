Read full article on original website
Crash on Interstate 170 involved person of interest in Normandy homicide, Major Case Squad says
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 170 near the Ladue exit was related to a homicide investigation out of Normandy, a Major Case Squad spokesman said. The crash happened at around 2 p.m. and resulted in a white BMW flipping and coming to a stop in the grass along the right side of the westbound lanes.
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
Suspected thief bites officer while trying to jump out of squad car in Jennings
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested after biting two officers following a robbery in Jennings Saturday. Lakia Fisher, 27, was charged with an assault on a law enforcement officer, stealing, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. Police were dispatched to a Walgreens in the 9200...
Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison on carjacking and gun charges
U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Monday sentenced a man involved in two carjackings and the theft of a gun after a shooting to 15 years in prison. Jeremiah Couch, 32, pleaded guilty in April to two carjacking charges, a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
Suspect in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes released
A man arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes last month was released Tuesday after 24 hours in police custody.
Suspected driver in deadly hit-and-run that killed CBC student released from jail
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard has been released from jail a day after turning himself in, 5 On Your Side has learned. A source familiar with the investigation said the 25-year-old man turned himself...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl that was reported missing in north St. Louis County near Florissant. Officials said Amari Washington was left unattended in car around 2:45 am in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Dunn Road. While the girl was still inside, the vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect.
Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 in St. Louis. Pegues, Kevin...
Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
Fires reported at 2 Bridgeton parks, arson suspected
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Bridgeton police are on the search for a potential arsonist, and the suspect could be targeting city parks. Monday afternoon, two fires were reported at two different Bridgeton parks and police said the circumstances are suspicious. Tuesday morning, a 5 On Your Side crew documented damage...
Off-Duty Madison County Officer Charged With Three Counts of Aggravated Battery
An off-duty Madison police officer was charged with three counts of aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting in downtown Belleville, early Sunday morning. Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, is accused of shooting three people during an altercation, according to criminal complaints filed...
Man killed in North City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Police make drug bust in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
Remembering Michael Brown, eight years after he was shot and killed by police
Michael Brown was killed eight years ago today by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, which led to protests and a rise in activism in St. Louis.
Woman killed Friday, suspect turns himself in
The suspect of the murder of a woman over the weekend has turned himself in to authorities.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Monday night
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday evening. Police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 near the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Wren Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police said the victim, a 57-year-old man, was shot three...
$10K offered for information about missing woman last seen in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The family of a missing St. Louis-area woman held a news conference Monday. Beverly J. Logan, 32, was last seen in January. Her family filed a missing person report on Feb. 13, 2022. Family members asked the public for help and put up a $10,000 reward...
St. Louis woman facing weapons, drug charges
A St. Louis woman is facing weapons and drug charges for allegedly shooting at police and other incidents in 2020 and 2021.
St. Louis Woman Arrested for allegedly assaulting Pevely Woman
(Pevely) Pevely police arrested a 41-year-old St. Louis woman after she allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old Pevely woman during a dispute at the victims residence. Korey Johnson has the details.
