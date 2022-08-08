ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl that was reported missing in north St. Louis County near Florissant. Officials said Amari Washington was left unattended in car around 2:45 am in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Dunn Road. While the girl was still inside, the vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 in St. Louis. Pegues, Kevin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges

EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Fires reported at 2 Bridgeton parks, arson suspected

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Bridgeton police are on the search for a potential arsonist, and the suspect could be targeting city parks. Monday afternoon, two fires were reported at two different Bridgeton parks and police said the circumstances are suspicious. Tuesday morning, a 5 On Your Side crew documented damage...
BRIDGETON, MO
timestribunenews.com

Off-Duty Madison County Officer Charged With Three Counts of Aggravated Battery

An off-duty Madison police officer was charged with three counts of aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting in downtown Belleville, early Sunday morning. Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, is accused of shooting three people during an altercation, according to criminal complaints filed...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man killed in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Police make drug bust in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
GODFREY, IL
