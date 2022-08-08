Read full article on original website
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
See inside the secret Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin where pilots sleep during long-haul flights
Aviation regulators set the total hours pilots fly and how much sleep they must get between flights. During ultra-long-haul flights, pilots sleep in special cabins, which passengers can't access. Insider recently toured a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 and saw where pilots sleep — take a look.
American Airlines passengers driven to ‘mental breakdown’ as plane stalled on runway for hours with no AC
American Airlines passengers onboard a New York City-bound flight experienced distress during a six-hour delay before the aircraft finally took off from North Carolina.Some of the passengers waiting to depart from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport sobbed and at least one experienced a panic attack due to the hot conditions inside the aircraft on Sunday, The Charlotte Observer first reported.On Twitter, Observer reporter Genna Contino, who witnessed the ordeal, claimed that the airline did not provide snacks or drinks and that the air conditioning was turned off at times.“They turned it OFF to save fuel until people started sobbing and...
Routes: JetBlue-Spirit not a done deal yet; Southwest ends flight credit expirations; new SFO routes from Breeze
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
Couple and their 9-month-old baby were stranded with no formula left after American Airlines canceled their flight in the middle of the night
After their connecting flight from Charlotte to Raleigh was canceled, Donna, her husband and their infant were stuck at the airport for hours.
London to LA flight makes emergency landing after man tries to ‘kick out windows’
A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday in order to remove an unruly passenger.Witnesses told The Sun that the man lashed out during an “altercation”, alleging that he had tried to “kick out the windows” of the plane before he was handcuffed by some US Marines who were also on the flight.Flight VS141 departed Heathrow Airport as scheduled yesterday, but the 787 Dreamliner was diverted to land in Salt Lake City, Utah – about a two-hour flight away from its original destination.Officers marched the disruptive passenger down the plane’s...
American Airlines told mother of a 10-year-old unaccompanied passenger she couldn't collect her daughter from the airport
Alexis Westergren faced a battle with American Airlines staff after her daughter flew unaccompanied from Portland to Chicago.
Qatar Airways passenger was forced to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after it got lost
Jamila Main had to spend five days of her vacation without her wheelchair after Qatar lost it. After a friend who works at the airport found the chair, Qatar said they were still looking for it. The passenger said she lost her independence and felt "abandoned" and "terrified". A Qatar...
Delta flies plane loaded with 1,000 bags – and no passengers – to US after Heathrow luggage chaos
Delta Air Lines chartered a plane to reunite customers with their stranded baggage amid operational chaos at Heathrow Airport. The flight was packed with 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers who had recently travelled through Heathrow – but no passengers were on board. The Airbus A330-200 flew to...
travelawaits.com
A Pilot Gives Us A Peek Inside A Major Airline’s Private Quarters
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. One of my good friends asked me, “How do you have the energy to go out on layovers every time you fly an international trip?” I explained that we sleep on the plane. That statement was followed with wide eyes and raised eyebrows. “You sleep on the plane?” I’m sure she was shocked and concerned that the pilots were sleeping in the cockpit.
Air Canada Passenger Brought Suitcase On Board And It Got Lost After Being Checked
As the summer of ‘travel hell’ continues, there have been more and more stories of lost luggage. To avoid fees and the insanity at baggage claim, a passenger tried to take her bag on board an Air Canada flight. Due to space issues, staff said she would need to check the bag. She agreed, but the bag was lost in transit.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Qantas Airlines Booked 13-Month-Old Baby On Separate Flight From Parents
An Australian couple is slamming Qantas Airlines for rebooking their 13-month-old baby on a separate flight. The biggest question for parents Stephanie and Andrew Braham is one many people are asking: how does this even happen?. “She was on a different flight that departed 40 minutes after ours,” the child’s...
Airline passengers boarded, deplaned, then boarded again before their flight was canceled after technical issues and staffing problems
A Wizz Air flight was delayed by technical issues and later canceled due to staffing issues after passengers had been boarded and deplaned twice.
Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?
Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
