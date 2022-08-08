ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines passengers driven to ‘mental breakdown’ as plane stalled on runway for hours with no AC

American Airlines passengers onboard a New York City-bound flight experienced distress during a six-hour delay before the aircraft finally took off from North Carolina.Some of the passengers waiting to depart from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport sobbed and at least one experienced a panic attack due to the hot conditions inside the aircraft on Sunday, The Charlotte Observer first reported.On Twitter, Observer reporter Genna Contino, who witnessed the ordeal, claimed that the airline did not provide snacks or drinks and that the air conditioning was turned off at times.“They turned it OFF to save fuel until people started sobbing and...
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
London to LA flight makes emergency landing after man tries to ‘kick out windows’

A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing yesterday in order to remove an unruly passenger.Witnesses told The Sun that the man lashed out during an “altercation”, alleging that he had tried to “kick out the windows” of the plane before he was handcuffed by some US Marines who were also on the flight.Flight VS141 departed Heathrow Airport as scheduled yesterday, but the 787 Dreamliner was diverted to land in Salt Lake City, Utah – about a two-hour flight away from its original destination.Officers marched the disruptive passenger down the plane’s...
A Pilot Gives Us A Peek Inside A Major Airline’s Private Quarters

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. One of my good friends asked me, “How do you have the energy to go out on layovers every time you fly an international trip?” I explained that we sleep on the plane. That statement was followed with wide eyes and raised eyebrows. “You sleep on the plane?” I’m sure she was shocked and concerned that the pilots were sleeping in the cockpit.
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?

Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
