Sandbox Summer Camp Comes Back to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.– Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee, came back to Duluth this week. Hosting the ‘Sandbox’ summer camp for children on the autism spectrum. “Islands of Brilliance is a learning experience for the autistic community. We combine area of interest, and creativity, and...
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
“Dock at the Depot” event welcomes cruise-goers to Duluth
Tourists from the Viking Octantis were welcomed to Duluth on Monday by the “Dock at the Depot” event. “We found out about those cruisers coming, and we knew that they weren’t going to have a lot of time getting to our local businesses, and we felt like we could have a great spot for them to connect with our artisans and makers in town and inside in a perfect location,” said Marketing and Event Coordinator Stacey DeRoche. “We’ve got coffee for them. We’ve got t shirts and souvenirs and anything you can think of.”
Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend
Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
“Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive Kicks off in the Twin Ports
TWIN PORTS — The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign is kicking off in the Twin Ports. The donation drive collects school supplies for students, everything from pencils to notebooks. It’s hosted by the Head of the Lakes United Way. The organization is encouraging everyone to grab...
Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer. During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.
Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency
DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
Duluth Airport Adds Third Daily Flight To Chicago
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is adding a third daily flight to Chicago through United starting September 6. Due to the pandemic the flights were at two a day, but now with an increase in demand they are getting back to pre-pandemic flights, which used to be 3-4 a day.
Billings Park Days Returns for 8th Year
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saturday was the second day of the 8th annual Billings Park Days, a celebration of this Superior neighborhood. The two day festival is all about getting the community together in a family-friendly fashion. After Friday’s car show and fireworks, Saturday’s activities featured a kid’s carnival, dog show, and kid’s demo derby.
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
Stella Maris Academy to Open New High School Campus in Woodland Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn.–Stella Maris Academy in Duluth is expanding with it’s new high school opening Fall 2022. Stella Maris High School will open it’s doors in the Woodland neighborhood on Allendale Avenue. The Academy has several campuses throughout the city, but this will be their first ever high school building.
Oliver Bridge To Close For Inspection In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning August 15, a major bridge near the St. Louis River will be closed for a week for an inspection. The Oliver Bridge is a multi-use railway that vehicles can pass through. It goes across the St. Louis River near Gary-New Duluth and is part of...
Duluth Public Schools Enters Into New Agreement To Sell Central High School
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools will sell Central High School to a company called Chester Creek View, LLC for $8 million, the district announced on Monday. The school board voted on the deal on Monday night, and the decision was unanimous. “The board unanimously approved moving forward with...
Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing
ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.
UMD brings back Virtual Counseling Option
DULUTH, Minn. — Back by popular demand, the University of Minnesota Duluth will offer telehealth counseling again this school year. During the pandemic, many schools connected virtually with students. Last year, UMD launched its telehealth program, that offers remote mental health counseling. Now, the university is bringing it back,...
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
“Gird Your Loins” in an Age of Polarization
Today’s reflection is by guest contributor Mark Hakes (they/them), the Assistant Director of Campus Ministry and Director of the Youth Theology Institute at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. Their work is focused on helping students delve into spirituality, engage in service and justice work, and participate in discernment of identity, values, and vocation.
