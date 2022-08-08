ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
navarrocountygazette.com

Letter to the Editor: Representation Matters in 175-Year Anniversary

Dear Mayor Denbow, City of Corsicana, Parks and Recreation, Corsicana Main Street et al:. Recently, the City of Corsicana proper in cooperation with Corsicana Parks and Recreation and the Corsicana Main Street organization announced plans for the celebration of the 175th year of Corsicana. As an organization formed to help...
CORSICANA, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Cain Event Center opens in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 9, 2022) The newly renovated Cain Event Center at Rockwall Rotary Hall is on its way to becoming one of Rockwall’s top event venues. From corporate meetings and private parties to wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, its open concept and impressive interior makes it suitable for a large range of events.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Corsicana Better Gardens Club Presents August Yard of the Month

Linda and Don Hudson’s home, located on 34th Street, are the winners of the August Better Gardens Club Yard of the Month. Linda and Don not only have a beautiful yard, but are also home to multiple birds, rabbits, chickens, a cat, and dogs. Note Sunny Boy on Don’s...
CORSICANA, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas

The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
CORSICANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corsicana, TX
Government
City
Corsicana, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?

As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hull City#Event Planning#Creative Arts#Corsicana Main Street
fox4news.com

Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes

GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
GARLAND, TX
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
fox44news.com

Dope found sold through Fairfield businesses

FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-month investigation reveals the trafficking of illegal substances being sold through three stores in Freestone County. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it ran three simultaneous search warrants Friday afternoon on three Fairfield businesses. The Sheriff’s Office says these warrants were issued following an approximate two-month investigation.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy