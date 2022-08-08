ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Sandbox Summer Camp Comes Back to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee, came back to Duluth this week. Hosting the ‘Sandbox’ summer camp for children on the autism spectrum. “Islands of Brilliance is a learning experience for the autistic community. We combine area of interest, and creativity, and...
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
FOX 21 Online

Inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill

DULUTH, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games hosted its inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill Sunday. Eight different restaurants were in attendance to compete for best looking and best tasting Bloody Mary, with the winners being determined by those attending the event. Competing restaurants included The Social House,...
FOX 21 Online

Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency

DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
WTIP

Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend

Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
FOX 21 Online

“Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive Kicks off in the Twin Ports

TWIN PORTS — The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign is kicking off in the Twin Ports. The donation drive collects school supplies for students, everything from pencils to notebooks. It’s hosted by the Head of the Lakes United Way. The organization is encouraging everyone to grab...
FOX 21 Online

Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer. During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Airport to add Third United Flight Service

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth International Airport will be adding a third United airline flight come September 6th. Air services nationwide have felt the impacts of pilot and crew shortages. United airline at DLH has been operating twice a day, down from pre-pandemic rates of three to four flights. In...
FOX 21 Online

Health Center Holds Super Hero Event for Children

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth is calling all heroes, to get back-to-school examinations for kids before they head back to class. This week, the health center is holding a super hero themed event for kids. Staff will be in costume to make appointments...
FOX 21 Online

Oliver Bridge To Close For Inspection In Gary-New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning August 15, a major bridge near the St. Louis River will be closed for a week for an inspection. The Oliver Bridge is a multi-use railway that vehicles can pass through. It goes across the St. Louis River near Gary-New Duluth and is part of...
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
FOX 21 Online

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson Recalled In Election

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — On Tuesday night, voters in Two Harbors voted to recall Mayor Chris Swanson after months of allegations of misconduct. The question on the ballot asked, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. 86.46% of voters said “yes,” which added up to 1,149 people.
FOX 21 Online

Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing

ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.
FOX 21 Online

Stella Maris Academy to Open New High School Campus in Woodland Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn.–Stella Maris Academy in Duluth is expanding with it’s new high school opening Fall 2022. Stella Maris High School will open it’s doors in the Woodland neighborhood on Allendale Avenue. The Academy has several campuses throughout the city, but this will be their first ever high school building.
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
