Sandbox Summer Camp Comes Back to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn.– Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee, came back to Duluth this week. Hosting the ‘Sandbox’ summer camp for children on the autism spectrum. “Islands of Brilliance is a learning experience for the autistic community. We combine area of interest, and creativity, and...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill
DULUTH, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games hosted its inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill Sunday. Eight different restaurants were in attendance to compete for best looking and best tasting Bloody Mary, with the winners being determined by those attending the event. Competing restaurants included The Social House,...
Memorial Blood Centers Announce Blood Emergency
DULUTH, Minn. — Yesterday, Memorial Blood Centers announced another blood emergency. An already alarmingly low blood supply has become even more scarce across the Northland. Memorial Blood Centers reported its current supply of blood as enough for two days, which they said is well below the ideal level of five to seven.
WTIP
Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend
Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
“Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive Kicks off in the Twin Ports
TWIN PORTS — The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign is kicking off in the Twin Ports. The donation drive collects school supplies for students, everything from pencils to notebooks. It’s hosted by the Head of the Lakes United Way. The organization is encouraging everyone to grab...
Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer. During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.
Duluth Airport to add Third United Flight Service
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth International Airport will be adding a third United airline flight come September 6th. Air services nationwide have felt the impacts of pilot and crew shortages. United airline at DLH has been operating twice a day, down from pre-pandemic rates of three to four flights. In...
Health Center Holds Super Hero Event for Children
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth is calling all heroes, to get back-to-school examinations for kids before they head back to class. This week, the health center is holding a super hero themed event for kids. Staff will be in costume to make appointments...
Oliver Bridge To Close For Inspection In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning August 15, a major bridge near the St. Louis River will be closed for a week for an inspection. The Oliver Bridge is a multi-use railway that vehicles can pass through. It goes across the St. Louis River near Gary-New Duluth and is part of...
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson Recalled In Election
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — On Tuesday night, voters in Two Harbors voted to recall Mayor Chris Swanson after months of allegations of misconduct. The question on the ballot asked, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. 86.46% of voters said “yes,” which added up to 1,149 people.
Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing
ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
Stella Maris Academy to Open New High School Campus in Woodland Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn.–Stella Maris Academy in Duluth is expanding with it’s new high school opening Fall 2022. Stella Maris High School will open it’s doors in the Woodland neighborhood on Allendale Avenue. The Academy has several campuses throughout the city, but this will be their first ever high school building.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Duluth Central High School Property Has Been Sold For $8 Million
The seemingly never ending drama surrounding the building that used to be the home of Duluth Central High has apparently come to end. Of course, we've heard this before. In June of this year, a sale was reported but that deal ultimately fell through. However the Duluth School Board announced...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
Duluth Police: Man Randomly Shot In Neck By Apparent BB Gun After Fireworks Show July 8
DULUTH, Minn. – After a tip to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, we’ve learned a Duluth man was randomly struck by an apparent BB gun while leaving the fireworks show at Bayfront Park last month. Police Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth confirmed Tuesday that officers responded to the 300...
