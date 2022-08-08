ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

KTAL

Arkansas teachers rally for an increase in salaries on the steps of the Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to host a special session tomorrow regarding the surplus in Arkansas. Teachers from all across the state gathered in front of the Capitol Sunday afternoon to demand some of that money goes towards teacher pay. Capitol Ave. was packed full...
KHBS

Arkansas legislators meet in special session

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are meeting in a special session that began late Tuesday morning.Follow this link to stream the proceedings while lawmakers are in session. Gov. Asa Hutchinson believes moving tax cuts forward would help Arkansans take home more pay, sooner. He hopes Arkansas lawmakers are...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas schools adding armed presence

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
FORT SMITH, AR
Rogers, AR
Government
City
Springdale, AR
Rogers, AR
Society
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
ARKANSAS STATE
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ksgf.com

Arkansas Court Asked to Put Marijuana Measure on Ballot

(AP) – Supporters of a recreational marijuana initiative are asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to order election officials to put the measure on the November ballot. Responsible Growth Arkansas asked the court on Thursday to reverse the State Board of Election Commissioners’ rejection of their proposed constitutional amendment.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time

When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas

Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
DECATUR, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Commission recommends renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard

The City Council will soon consider whether to rename a street in honor of an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 in search of freedom. The city’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission last month voted to recommend the council change the name of Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

