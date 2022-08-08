The top 10 movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday, Aug. 2 is nearly identical to yesterday's list, as we've reached a state of equilibrium, which begins with The Terminal List dominating in the No. 1 spot... AGAIN. Formally announce The Terminal List Season 2, cowards! Shout out to Reacher, which is the oldest show on the list, having been released in early February, and still holding on strong in the top 5. Change might be coming: There's a chance the list shakes up on Thursday with the new season of the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal.

