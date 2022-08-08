Read full article on original website
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday
Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo
It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Look: Video Of Simone Biles At NFL Practice Is Going Viral
Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon. She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Cole Beasley speaks on Bills departure: 'I won't regret leaving'
Cole Beasley and the Buffalo Bills split back in March. He was released after requesting a trade. The team did save against the salary cap in letting him go, however, general manager Brandon Beane did express a desire to bring Beasley back. That did not happen. For the first time...
Here is why Andy Reid had Michael Vick at Chiefs training camp on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs had a special guest out at training camp practice over the weekend. Former NFL QB Michael Vick joined the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on Sunday. The team shared a photo of Vick, alongside both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking the huddle during the course of practice.
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic. Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship. “I...
