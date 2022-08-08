ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Last day of the Scranton Jazz Festival

By Sydney Kostus
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s nothing like the sound of some cool jazz on a hot weekend in the Electric City.

The Scranton Jazz Festival played at nearly two dozen venues including the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel. Customers got to enjoy a live jazz band with their Sunday brunch.

Festival officials say the weekend celebration is important to spread the love of the music genre to younger generations.

“It’s been a long-standing history, we’re in our 17th year as we know, but jazz, this is one of the birthplaces of jazz in this area and it’s just been amazing to see that continue and involve so many artists,” said Sarah Effertz, Executive Director, Scranton Jazz Festival.

Gotta love it. It’s like being in the french quarter of New Orleans without leaving home. The 3-day Scranton Jazz Festival in the books and looking forward to another year.

