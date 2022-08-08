Read full article on original website
Related
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
nativenewsonline.net
Nez, Nygren Choose Running Mates in Navajo Nation Election
The two candidates running for Navajo Nation president announced their running mates on Monday, according to two reports in the Navajo Times. Incumbent Jonathan Nez on Monday selected Air Force veteran Chad Abeyta as his running mate. Abeyta, 33, from Alamo, New Mexico, accepted the nomination, which took place at Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock. His wife, Paulene Abeyta, their children and his mother and father were present.
