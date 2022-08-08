Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
New group launches effort to gain 'parental rights' on Minnesota school boards
ST. PAUL -- A new group calling itself the Minnesota Parent Alliance rallied at the state capitol Thursday. Dozens of supporters showed up for the gathering. Some carried signs with images of LGBTQ flags crossed out, or “CRT” (Critical Race Theory) crossed out as well as school board candidate signs.
redlakenationnews.com
Inauguration Ceremony held for Chairman and 4 District Representatives on Red Lake Indian Reservation
Inauguration Ceremony held for Chairman and 4 District Representatives on Red Lake Indian Reservation. Seki sworn in as Tribal Chairman, along with newly elected Representatives Spears, Graves, May and Standing Cloud.
redlakenationnews.com
DEED Appoints Abdiwahab Mohamed Temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs
St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Abdiwahab Mohamed has been appointed temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Mohamed is currently DEED's Regional Trade Manager for Africa, Middle East & India in the Minnesota Trade Office. He will begin his new role September 1.
redlakenationnews.com
Northeast Minnesota's Native communities adapting to climate change
Higher temperatures and bigger swings between wet and dry weather are challenging the plants and animals that Ojibwe people in northeastern Minnesota have lived alongside for hundreds of years. With species like wild rice, paper birch and moose at risk, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Barrett, Jourdain, Desjarlait, Stately, Thomas, Nelson, Tyler and Prentice advance in Red Lake School Board Primary
Barrett, Jourdain, Desjarlait, Stately, Thomas, Nelson, Tyler and Prentice advance in Red Lake School Board Primary. Regular election in November 2022. Four members will be elected to the School Board at that time. Secretary of State Website: https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/results/Index?ErsElectionId=148&scenario=LocalSchoolDistrict&DistrictId=17&show=Go.
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison leads fight to increase transparency in poultry industry
August 8, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today led a bipartisan coalition of 10 attorneys general in fighting for increased transparency in the poultry industry. Attorney General Ellison and the bipartisan coalition submitted a comment in support of the USDA's proposed rule, Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments, to increase transparency and reduce the information imbalance between farmers and processors in the poultry industry, which would make it easier for small poultry farmers to compete for fair pricing terms from large poultry processors.
redlakenationnews.com
Gov. Tim Walz announces 2023 fishing opener in his hometown of Mankato
Minnesota's chief executive will travel south for the 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener to Mankato on May 12-13. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced his hometown of Mankato as the spot of the traditional opener. Walz, a DFLer, may or may not be there as governor. He's on the ballot for re-election this year and facing nominal opposition in Tuesday's primary. He will face a more serious GOP challenger in November, likely endorsed candidate and former state Sen. Scott Jensen.
redlakenationnews.com
Matt Birk Caught Spreading Election Conspiracies
St. Paul, MN - Yesterday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s running mate, Matt Birk, was caught spreading conspiracy theories about the 2022 election and advocating for violence during a campaign event in Saint Paul. “Matt Birk’s comments promote baseless conspiracy theories about our elections and attempt to sow distrust...
RELATED PEOPLE
redlakenationnews.com
BILLING SPECIALIST - ACCOUNTANT DEPARTMENT
Close: August 19, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. Under the direction of the Billing Supervisor, the Billing Specialist is responsible for all clients accounting and related functions, including accounts receivable, billing, credit and collections. Reports to Billing Supervisor, full time positions w/benefits, salary: DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES. • Develop and...
redlakenationnews.com
What's happening at Eco Experience 2022?
Eco Experience is the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s premier outreach opportunity, filled with hands-on activities, demonstrations and resources, during the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair. Learn from experts about what you can do to help improve our air, land, water, and climate. Air. The MPCA’s “Green Garage”...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Farmers' Market Association Announces Comprehensive Statewide Map of 346 farmers' markets
Minnesota, August 8, 2022- A new comprehensive map of farmers' markets across Minnesota has been developed by the Minnesota Farmers' Market Association (MFMA), plotting 346 markets across the state from Baudette to Mabel and Hendricks to Grand Marais. The official release of this map coincides with National Farmers' Market Week...
redlakenationnews.com
Tim Walz, Scott Jensen easily win primary races, setting matchup for governor in fall
Minnesota DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican opponent Scott Jensen easily dispatched their nominal opposition in Tuesday's primary election, setting the stage for a high-stakes general election battle expected to draw in millions of dollars from across the country. The two candidates have already spent months attacking each other on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination in Tuesday's primary...
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake School District Drive-Up Kindergarten Round-Up
Red Lake School District Drive-Up Kindergarten Round-Up Monday, August 8, 2022 - 9 AM - 3 PM - Red Lake Secondary Complex.
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election
When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
redlakenationnews.com
Strategies for Successful Workforce Partnerships
Workforce partnerships are a critical tool to our state’s economic success as we continue to see record low unemployment and high job vacancies. At our latest Workforce Wednesday discussion, we heard a panel of employers and nonprofits share how they leverage their collective resources and expertise to support recruitment and retention efforts for youth, individuals with refugee status, and justice-involved talent pools.
Comments / 0