ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Appoints Abdiwahab Mohamed Temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Abdiwahab Mohamed has been appointed temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Mohamed is currently DEED's Regional Trade Manager for Africa, Middle East & India in the Minnesota Trade Office. He will begin his new role September 1.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Northeast Minnesota's Native communities adapting to climate change

Higher temperatures and bigger swings between wet and dry weather are challenging the plants and animals that Ojibwe people in northeastern Minnesota have lived alongside for hundreds of years. With species like wild rice, paper birch and moose at risk, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bois...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
redlakenationnews.com

Barrett, Jourdain, Desjarlait, Stately, Thomas, Nelson, Tyler and Prentice advance in Red Lake School Board Primary

Barrett, Jourdain, Desjarlait, Stately, Thomas, Nelson, Tyler and Prentice advance in Red Lake School Board Primary. Regular election in November 2022. Four members will be elected to the School Board at that time. Secretary of State Website: https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/results/Index?ErsElectionId=148&scenario=LocalSchoolDistrict&DistrictId=17&show=Go.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison leads fight to increase transparency in poultry industry

August 8, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison today led a bipartisan coalition of 10 attorneys general in fighting for increased transparency in the poultry industry. Attorney General Ellison and the bipartisan coalition submitted a comment in support of the USDA's proposed rule, Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments, to increase transparency and reduce the information imbalance between farmers and processors in the poultry industry, which would make it easier for small poultry farmers to compete for fair pricing terms from large poultry processors.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Gov. Tim Walz announces 2023 fishing opener in his hometown of Mankato

Minnesota's chief executive will travel south for the 2023 Governor's Fishing Opener to Mankato on May 12-13. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced his hometown of Mankato as the spot of the traditional opener. Walz, a DFLer, may or may not be there as governor. He's on the ballot for re-election this year and facing nominal opposition in Tuesday's primary. He will face a more serious GOP challenger in November, likely endorsed candidate and former state Sen. Scott Jensen.
MANKATO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Matt Birk Caught Spreading Election Conspiracies

St. Paul, MN - Yesterday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen’s running mate, Matt Birk, was caught spreading conspiracy theories about the 2022 election and advocating for violence during a campaign event in Saint Paul. “Matt Birk’s comments promote baseless conspiracy theories about our elections and attempt to sow distrust...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
redlakenationnews.com

BILLING SPECIALIST - ACCOUNTANT DEPARTMENT

Close: August 19, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. Under the direction of the Billing Supervisor, the Billing Specialist is responsible for all clients accounting and related functions, including accounts receivable, billing, credit and collections. Reports to Billing Supervisor, full time positions w/benefits, salary: DOQ. ESSENTIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES. • Develop and...
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

What's happening at Eco Experience 2022?

Eco Experience is the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s premier outreach opportunity, filled with hands-on activities, demonstrations and resources, during the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair. Learn from experts about what you can do to help improve our air, land, water, and climate. Air. The MPCA’s “Green Garage”...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#All Shook Up#Tribal Gathering#Police#Violent Crime#The Navajo Nation
redlakenationnews.com

GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination in Tuesday's primary...
WISCONSIN STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election

When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
MINNETONKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
redlakenationnews.com

Strategies for Successful Workforce Partnerships

Workforce partnerships are a critical tool to our state’s economic success as we continue to see record low unemployment and high job vacancies. At our latest Workforce Wednesday discussion, we heard a panel of employers and nonprofits share how they leverage their collective resources and expertise to support recruitment and retention efforts for youth, individuals with refugee status, and justice-involved talent pools.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy