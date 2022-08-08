Read full article on original website
Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living
As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove County Road 81 Bridge Closes for Construction
Construction crews have started work on the County Road 81 bridge over Elm Creek in Maple Grove. Hennepin County says crews are repairing bridge approaches that carry traffic to the bridge. As a result, County Road 81 eastbound between Fernbrook Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard as well as the Hwy. 610 off-ramp is expected to be closed for about three weeks.
boreal.org
DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
redlakenationnews.com
Public invited to SMSC Wacipi, Aug. 19-21
Prior Lake, Minn. – The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) invites the public to join in its annual SMSC Wacipi (pronounced “wah-chee-pee”), which runs Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21. Held at the tribe’s Wacipi Grounds in Shakopee, the weekend-long event draws hundreds of dancers and thousands of visitors each year. Admission is free.
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
BevNET.com
Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
ourquadcities.com
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
Must Watch: Teens From Minnesota Try To Outrun Police On Freeway
We all know full well that the camera does not lie and a group of teens stealing a car and running from police was caught on camera by the Minnesota Department of Transportation outside of St. Paul. Not that the police will necessarily need this as evidence as they were in hot pursuit.
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota
Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
Tuesday is primary day in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Are you ready to have your voice be heard? Primary election day is Tuesday in Minnesota and polls are open.Polling places will be open until 8 p.m. If you are in line when polling places close, you will be allowed to vote.There are quite a few races to watch this year, including Minnesota attorney general, sheriff for Hennepin County, and several Minnesota congressional seats. On Sunday, WCCO previewed the important races with bipartisan elections experts.RELATED: Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballotThis is all in preparation for the general election taking place on the...
Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return.
Eighteen Minnesota inmates who were released because of their health conditions now have to return to prison. The post Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
New group launches effort to gain 'parental rights' on Minnesota school boards
ST. PAUL -- A new group calling itself the Minnesota Parent Alliance rallied at the state capitol Thursday. Dozens of supporters showed up for the gathering. Some carried signs with images of LGBTQ flags crossed out, or “CRT” (Critical Race Theory) crossed out as well as school board candidate signs.
Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old
The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
