FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WLWT 5
Cincinnati teen recovering after tree fell on top of him at birthday party
CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after a birthday party with his friends took a dangerous turn. Now the community is rallying behind Lucas Cirivello and his family as he fights to regain his strength. “He was at a friend's house and climbing on this obstacle...
WLWT 5
Eyewitness recalls moments during shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 9 wounded
CINCINNATI — After an overnightmass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured, Main Street feels like it's getting back to normal except for the damage left behind from the shooting. A window shattered from a stray bullet is still visible but officials say the window will be boarded...
WLWT 5
New security video reveals new details in Over-the-Rhine shooting that left 9 wounded
CINCINNATI — New security video is revealing new details of a shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left nine people injured. The video taken from inside Urban Transit Shop shows a barrage of gunfire then a six-second gap and another barrage of gunfire. At least 22 shots are fired. An exact...
Fox 19
Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after he shot a knife-wielding man on Sunday. The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown police. “Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in...
WLWT 5
Doorbell cam shows hectic moments as gunfire erupts in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Nine people were injured after police say at least two people fired shots in Over-the-Rhine Sunday. It started around 1:39 a.m. when officers were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of a disorderly crowd. While officers were working to clear the crowd from the...
WLWT 5
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
Fox 19
Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati
Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
WKRC
2 people shot at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after baby boy dies from alleged brain trauma, burns
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is behind bars for allegedly abusing a 20-month-old baby who later died at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, was arrested on Aug. 5. She is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment. Hamilton-Smith abused the young boy...
WLWT 5
The Power of Play: Lincoln Heights girl battling cancer given free day at Chuck E. Cheese
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A Lincoln Heights little girl battling cancer received a much-needed boost thanks to her local Chuck E. Cheese. A'Maree Evans considers Chuck E. Cheese in Sharonville her favorite place in the world. She had her first birthday there and her mom used to take her there to play almost every week.
Multiple people shot in overnight Cincinnati shooting
Cincinnati police said it happened in the Over-the-Rhine district, at the corner of 13th Street and Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to our affiliate WLWT.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
Fox 19
Sheriff McGuffey making changes to justice center due to vandalism, smuggling
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Changes are being made at the Hamilton County Justice Center to improve safety. Inmates at the justice center have broken windows, misused batteries in computer tablets, compromised cell locks and smuggled in a variety of drugs and compounds through the mail. “People that are incarcerated—some of those...
WKRC
Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
WLWT 5
Police offer reward for information leading to arrest of shooters in Cincinnati mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Nine people were injured and at least two shooters are still at large after a shooting in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood on Sunday. A night of fun turned into a chaotic scene with many running as gunfire erupted on Main Street. Cincinnati police told WLWT just before 12...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
WLWT 5
Red Cross leaders from Cincinnati sister city, Kharkiv, speak on war in Ukraine, life afterwards
CINCINNATI — Red Cross leaders from Cincinnati's sister city Kharkiv are in town discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine and life after it ends. Cincinnati's sister city partnership with Kharkiv raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the people of Ukraine's second-largest city. Kharkiv Red Cross President Konstantin Bashkirov...
Cincinnati police investigate shooting outside Westwood retirement facility
Investigators said they were called to the senior care center on Harrison Avenue for the report of a man trespassing in the lobby.
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
