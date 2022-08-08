ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after he shot a knife-wielding man on Sunday. The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown police. “Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
CINCINNATI, OH
93.1 WZAK

9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Over The Rhine#Eyewitnesses#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Otr#Swat
WKRC

2 people shot at The Banks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
BLUE ASH, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy