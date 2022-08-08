ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers Linked To Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Donovan Mitchell Talks

Along with Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic, Knicks small forward Cam Reddish was involved in the talks, Scotto reported. The Lakers have had an interest in Reddish for a while now, as they almost landed him in a deal that involved the Knicks and Raptors this past season. The Lakers were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Avery Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King#Athletic#The Sacramento Kings
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Watch Steph, Canon adorably practice jump shot at camp

The Curry boys are at it again. On Saturday afternoon, Steph Curry posted an adorable tweet of him and his 4-year-old son Canon putting up shots in the gym at the former’s camp. Canon’s shot looks pretty good, all things considered. Although his shots were predictably short, Steph was...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis

How far the Lakers go next season — where they land in the Western Conference standings and how far they could advance in the postseason — is all about Anthony Davis. That was true before LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham last week. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the meeting details, and while Davis was not in attendance his ears had to be burning. A big part of that is Ham preaching “defensive tenacity” and benching those who don’t display it — Davis is the team’s best defender and rim protector. If the Lakers are going to get stops, Davis has to be a defensive force.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy