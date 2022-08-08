Read full article on original website
Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSacramento, CA
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great startConnected FishingSacramento, CA
New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer caseRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in PoolBriana BelcherSacramento, CA
BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Sign 10-Year Veteran Wing
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, NBA veteran Kent Bazemore and the Sacramento Kings have agreed on a one-year contract.
TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks. I believe that the Lakers would be the perfect place for Reddish.
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
The Clippers-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes
In the NBA, success is hard to come by. There’s simply too much talent n the league, and everyone wants to win. The Los Angeles Clippers used to be all-too-familiar with that reality. As older readers will attest to, the Clippers used to be a laughing stock. For a...
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
BREAKING: Quinn Cook Signs With New Team
According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape, Quinn Cook has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings. Cook is a two-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
Celtics, Heat, Raptors: Breaking down three leading Durant trade options
Kevin Durant still wants to be traded out of Brooklyn. Nets owner Joe Tsai backed his coach and GM over Durant-desired shake-up, continuing down a path of feeling he needs to take back control of his franchise culture. In many ways, this leaves us exactly where we were before Tsai...
Yardbarker
Lakers Linked To Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Donovan Mitchell Talks
Along with Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic, Knicks small forward Cam Reddish was involved in the talks, Scotto reported. The Lakers have had an interest in Reddish for a while now, as they almost landed him in a deal that involved the Knicks and Raptors this past season. The Lakers were...
Paul George Gives Update on John Wall's Play
LA Clippers point guard John Wall is reportedly looking good in practice
Lakers News: Franchise Unveils New Uniforms To Celebrate 75th Season
The Lakers released a new uniform to commemorate their 75th year.
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Lead Western Conference
The Golden State Warriors are projected to run the West again
Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon
Things got ugly between the two championship teammates.
NBC Sports
Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
Lakers: LA Insider Admits Current Roster is Not Expected to Win Championship Title
Lakers Insider believes Los Angeles cannot win a championship as currently constructed.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Want Kyrie Irving More Than Kyrie Wants To Join Them, According To NBA Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers need a hail-mary to change the outlook of their roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a strategy of bringing in rotational veterans every season around the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis failed the last 2 seasons, the Lakers have found themselves without future assets to keep improving the team.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph, Canon adorably practice jump shot at camp
The Curry boys are at it again. On Saturday afternoon, Steph Curry posted an adorable tweet of him and his 4-year-old son Canon putting up shots in the gym at the former’s camp. Canon’s shot looks pretty good, all things considered. Although his shots were predictably short, Steph was...
NBC Sports
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis
How far the Lakers go next season — where they land in the Western Conference standings and how far they could advance in the postseason — is all about Anthony Davis. That was true before LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham last week. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the meeting details, and while Davis was not in attendance his ears had to be burning. A big part of that is Ham preaching “defensive tenacity” and benching those who don’t display it — Davis is the team’s best defender and rim protector. If the Lakers are going to get stops, Davis has to be a defensive force.
Charania: Small Hope for Suns to Land Kevin Durant
After omitting the Suns out of his initial Kevin Durant report yesterday, Charania says the Suns are still somewhat in the race.
