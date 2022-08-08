Read full article on original website
Related
Pitching a tent on public land is now a felony in Tennessee
Officials in Tennessee passed a new bill making it a felony to make a campsite on public land, affecting people experiencing homelessness. CNN’s Nick Watt reports.
In a summer of canceled flights, lawmakers seek to crack down on airlines
Two U.S. House Democrats proposed a measure Tuesday that would make it illegal for airlines to offer flights when they know they don't have enough staff. travel frustrations and a summer of canceled flights, the measure is the latest push by lawmakers to regulate the aviation industry. Details: Reps. Jan...
Comments / 0