Galveston, TX

D.S.
1d ago

Interesting how people think. Many posters' first inclination is to state that golf carts shouldn't be allowed on the road, even though legal in that community...and blaming parents...rather than having instant anger toward the person who was illegally drunk driving. Bizarre.

Teresa Nunnery
2d ago

So so sad. You just never know when your time is up. Sending prayers and condolences to the family and friends. My heart hurts for you all. There are truly enough deaths in our news everyday but for a death to be taken from a drunk driver is truly uncalled for. RIP all of you.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😥💔

Guest
1d ago

Operating a golf cart in TX is not illegal, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/drunk is illegal. Stricter laws against drunk driving. Throw away the key if there is loss of life

CBS News

Toddler killed in Texas after cement truck falls from overpass and crushes vehicle

A 1-year-old boy was killed in Houston, Texas after a cement truck landed on top of the vehicle the child was in, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced a child died in a "tragic incident" on Friday. Gonzalez said a cement truck lost control, went over the overpass and landed on top of a vehicle with four people inside. The occupants included a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins, a boy and girl, KHOU reported.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

Woman charged with 6 counts of murder in fiery Los Angeles County crash

A Texas woman has been charged with murder following a deadly Los Angeles crash that took the lives of five people, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, is charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after she allegedly sped through an intersection and crashed into several vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
