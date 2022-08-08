Read full article on original website
D.S.
1d ago
Interesting how people think. Many posters' first inclination is to state that golf carts shouldn't be allowed on the road, even though legal in that community...and blaming parents...rather than having instant anger toward the person who was illegally drunk driving. Bizarre.
Reply(22)
171
Teresa Nunnery
2d ago
So so sad. You just never know when your time is up. Sending prayers and condolences to the family and friends. My heart hurts for you all. There are truly enough deaths in our news everyday but for a death to be taken from a drunk driver is truly uncalled for. RIP all of you.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😥💔
Reply(17)
94
Guest
1d ago
Operating a golf cart in TX is not illegal, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/drunk is illegal. Stricter laws against drunk driving. Throw away the key if there is loss of life
Reply(16)
69
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Comments / 397