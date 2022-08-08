ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Celebs Ripped for Asking for Prayers for Anne Heche

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09esyH_0h8a5KuD00
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Alec Baldwin and Rosanna Arquette are among a number of celebrities who have been slammed for sending thoughts and prayers to Anne Heche after the A-lister’s high-speed crash into a Mar Vista house while allegedly drunk.

Baldwin took to Instagram on Saturday to send “my best wishes and all my love” to Heche, who is reportedly in stable condition in a hospital after suffering severe burns in the incident. According to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department, it took 59 firefighters more than an hour to access, confine, and extinguish the “stubborn flames” caused when Heche’s vehicle slammed into the two-story home, “causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire prior to LAFD arrival.” Heche was pulled out of the burning vehicle in critical condition.

She is now stable, according to a statement from Heche’s friend and podcast partner, Heather Duffy Boylston. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” she said.

In his Instagram video, Baldwin says: “Anne is an old pal of mine. There’s not a lot of women I’ve worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave.

“I love you, Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK, I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I’m sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I’m sending you all my love.”

He then asked: “'Everyone please join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche. Thanks.”

In response, many took to the comments to suggest that the focus should be on the occupant of the house whose Heche’s car slammed into.

Footage taken by numerous doorbell cameras in the neighborhood on Friday showed the speed at which Heche’s car was traveling before the crash. Moments later she slammed into the home, which subsequently went up in flames. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the house is now “uninhabitable.”

The occupant of the home, identified as Lynne Mishele, told CBS LA reporter Tena Ezzeddine after the crash: “I’m a mess. We’re alive, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

Police have not charged Heche but said she was allegedly driving at twice the legal speed limit.

“What about the people that she almost killed?... Is she more important?” posted one user in reply to Baldwin’s video.

“Yes I hope she is okay but hey how about saying my thoughts are with those who were nearly killed also,” said another. “C’mon Alec.”

Actors Peter Facinelli, Rosanna Arquette, and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper, Heche’s ex with whom she shares a 13-year-old son, were also among the celebs who came in for criticism after posting tributes.

Political consultant Nathan Schneider tweeted in reply to Arquette, who asked people to “pray” for Heche: “She could have killed somebody. Heche needs some serious mental health counseling before she hurts someone.”

Mishele’s neighbor Lynne Bernstein told People that she “was extremely fortunate” to survive and that Heche’s car crashed “almost all the way through” the house and “almost immediately” caught fire.

A GoFundMe page set up by neighbors John and Jennifer Durand for Mishele has already raised close to $40,000.

“Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful,” the fundraiser reads. “The home, however, was completely burned. Even more distressing is that Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items. With firefighters’ help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone.”

They described Mishele as a “kind and generous person, Lynne is always first to offer help to others” and urged supporters to donate to the campaign.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 470

Judy Lewis
2d ago

The attorney for the woman she crashed and house caught on fire should ask for a total payment for the house plus pay for a new one to be built plus furnishings!

Reply(18)
129
Shanna Gardner
2d ago

Horrible burns over so much of her body will be a very long, very painful, disfiguring recovery. She'll have terrible scars, the rest of her life. Everyone should pray for her, out of simple compassion.

Reply(33)
132
deleted account
1d ago

Let him without sin cast the 1st stone. We have all done things that were wrong in our life. I will not judge another person because I don't know what she was going through that day. Maybe she'd been hurt by somebody maybe she did have mental health problems. Maybe she made some unhealthy decisions by driving too fast. But God in heaven let's have some mercy on this person.. Obviously nobody took the time to pray for her before this now she really needs it. When we lose compassion in the United States we are country that is completely doomed. If you are so perfect and you've never sped if you've never had a beer and got behind the wheel I congratulate you. The rest of us are just playing humans trying to make it through this world whether you're a movie star or a homeless man. Shame on the people that are cutting this poor woman down I hope you never have troubles in your life.

Reply(19)
93
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosanna Arquette
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Heche
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Kim & Pete Just Broke Up After 9 Months of Dating—Here’s the ‘Demanding’ Part That Ended Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

Ivana Trump Cause of Death Revealed

Yesterday it was revealed that Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, had died at the age of 73. The businesswoman and former model died in New York City. When the news came out, it was said that first responders were reporting to a cardiac arrest call. However, the official cause of death has been released.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
RadarOnline

Olivia Newton John’s Dying Request To Pal John Travolta Revealed

The late Olivia Newton-John worried endlessly about her daughter Chloe and made a final request of her close pal John Travolta — “Please take care of Chloe after I’m gone!” Sources close to Newton-John tell Radar her concerns for Chloe spiked after 36-year-old Chloe Lattanzi blasted the COVID 19 vaccine on social media writing, “Natural medicine is the party I belong to!” Chloé added: “Sorry, but not being in favor of lockdowns, masks and vaccines does NOT make me a member of the radical right or a “radical” of any kind.”Olivia, 72, had been battling stage 4 breast cancer while...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy